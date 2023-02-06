Lincoln Memorial outlasts Wingate to get edge in SAC standings Published 3:46 pm Monday, February 6, 2023

STAFF REPORT

WINGATE, NORTH CAROLINA -— The Lincoln Memorial men’s basketball team pulled away from Wingate midway through the second half to beat the Bulldogs 78-64 on Saturday at Cuddy Arena.

The No. 8 Railsplitters (22-2, 12-1 South Atlantic Conference) were tied at 44-all with the Bulldogs (14-8, 9-4 SAC) four minutes into the second half, but Lincoln Memorial scored 34 of the game’s final 54 points to claim victory.

Lincoln Memorial led 41-32 at halftime, but Wingate got out to a hot start to knot the score at the 15:50 mark. The Railsplitters came out on top thanks to an efficient shooting night (58 percent) while limiting the Bulldogs to 44.2 percent shooting from the field.

Guard Quay Kennedy posted 23 points for the second consecutive game while adding four rebounds, two assists and a steal for Lincoln Memorial. Me’Kell Burries and Jordan Guest chipped in 13 points each, and Chase Rankin stuffed the stat sheet with eight points, seven assists, four rebounds and two steals.

The Railsplitters made 29 of 50 shots from the field including 43.5 percent of their 3-pointers (10-23) in yet another efficient shooting night.

Lincoln Memorial will host Emory & Henry on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

LMU women fall at Wingate

Wingate capitalized on 13 second-chance points Saturday to beat visiting Lincoln Memorial 71-61.

Alexa Smiddy scored 19 points to lead LMU (13-9; 6-7 SAC). Lauren Flowers added 15 points, Saquita Joyner finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds and Geovana Rios dished off seven assists for LMU.

Emily Hege had 23 points and Bryanna Troutman finished with 21 points and nine rebounds for host Wingate (16-6, 9-4).