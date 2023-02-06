Mrs. Ima Jean Brooks Fannon, 91
Published 7:25 am Monday, February 6, 2023
Mrs. Ima Jean Brooks Fannon, age 91, of Jonesborough TN, formerly of Tazewell, She was born February, 22, 1931 and went to be with the Lord Thursday, February, 2, 2023. She was a member of the Chittums Chapel Baptist Church.
She loved to read her Bible, sing gospel songs, quilt, raise big gardens. She loved beautiful flowers, and animals but most of all she loved her family.
She was preceded in death by her:
Husband: Rev. Donald H. Fannon of 45 years
Son: Jonathan Fannon
Father: Harrison Brooks
Mother: Viola Sutton Brooks
Brothers: Floyd, Ewing, and Colby Brooks
Sisters: Edna Surber, Bess Eldridge, and Cora Buis
Grandsons: Joseph Bryant and Braxton Fannon
Great Grandson: Emmitt Bryant
She is survived by her:
Sons: Donnie (Sandy) Fannon of Jonesborough
Darryl Fannon of Knoxville, TN
Daughter: Peggy Fannon of Tazewell, TN
Grandchildren: Michael Bryant, Nikki Bell, Josh Broyles, and Jacob Long
5 Great Grandchildren
Brother: Whyatt Brooks
Sisters: Jo Anne Carperter and Mary Sue Kenn
Special Friend: Angie Massengill
She leaves behind several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends
Private Graveside Service will be conducted Sunday, February 5, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the Irish Memorial Garden, with the Rev. Mark Campbell officiating.
In Honor of our mothers wishes there will be no formal visitation
Pallbearers: Fred Buis, John Buis, Ricky Brooks, Allen Blake, Josh Broyles, and Jacob Long
The family would like to express a special thank you to Vicki Wilson for the care given during this time.
~Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home~