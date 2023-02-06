Mrs. Ima Jean Brooks Fannon, 91 Published 7:25 am Monday, February 6, 2023

Mrs. Ima Jean Brooks Fannon, age 91, of Jonesborough TN, formerly of Tazewell, She was born February, 22, 1931 and went to be with the Lord Thursday, February, 2, 2023. She was a member of the Chittums Chapel Baptist Church.

She loved to read her Bible, sing gospel songs, quilt, raise big gardens. She loved beautiful flowers, and animals but most of all she loved her family.

She was preceded in death by her:

Husband: Rev. Donald H. Fannon of 45 years

Son: Jonathan Fannon

Father: Harrison Brooks

Mother: Viola Sutton Brooks

Brothers: Floyd, Ewing, and Colby Brooks

Sisters: Edna Surber, Bess Eldridge, and Cora Buis

Grandsons: Joseph Bryant and Braxton Fannon

Great Grandson: Emmitt Bryant

She is survived by her:

Sons: Donnie (Sandy) Fannon of Jonesborough

Darryl Fannon of Knoxville, TN

Daughter: Peggy Fannon of Tazewell, TN

Grandchildren: Michael Bryant, Nikki Bell, Josh Broyles, and Jacob Long

5 Great Grandchildren

Brother: Whyatt Brooks

Sisters: Jo Anne Carperter and Mary Sue Kenn

Special Friend: Angie Massengill

She leaves behind several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends

Private Graveside Service will be conducted Sunday, February 5, 2023 at 2:00 PM at the Irish Memorial Garden, with the Rev. Mark Campbell officiating.

In Honor of our mothers wishes there will be no formal visitation

Pallbearers: Fred Buis, John Buis, Ricky Brooks, Allen Blake, Josh Broyles, and Jacob Long

The family would like to express a special thank you to Vicki Wilson for the care given during this time.

