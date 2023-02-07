Melinda Faye Simmons, 58 Published 10:42 am Tuesday, February 7, 2023

Melinda Faye Simmons, age 58, of New Tazewell was born September 24, 1964, and passed away on February 2, 2023. She attended M.C.M. Baptist church while she was growing up in New Tazewell. She attended The Little Red Schoolhouse in New Tazewell for several years as a child. She was a resident of the Comcare Community in Greeneville, Tennessee where she formed many close relationships with other residents and staff members. Melinda was a sweet person who was full of joy and light. She had so many people who loved her and will miss her. Melinda loved Mickey and Minnie Mouse, gospel music and watching movies and her favorite TV shows. She enjoyed arts and crafts and special outings with Comcare caregivers.

She was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Simmons; grandparents, Willie Mae Noah, Harriet Simmons, and Otis Simmons. She is survived by her mother Barbara Noah Simmons of New Tazewell; brother and sister-in-law, David Simmons & Patricia Simmons of New Tazewell; sister and brother-in-law, Teresa Simmons Runyan & Tim Runyan of Orange Park, Florida; Nephews, Matthew Simmons (Erin) of New Tazewell; Phillip Runyan of Denver, CO; Patrick Runyan of Jacksonville, FL; and Nicholas Runyan of Winter Garden, FL. Niece, Megan Simmons McCall (Michael) of Knoxville, TN; Great nephews Hudson & Mason McCall of Knoxville, TN; a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services are on Friday, February 10th at Coffey Funeral Home in New Tazewell, TN.; 11:00 AM private viewing for immediate family; 12-2:00 PM visitation for friends and extended family; 2:00 PM funeral service at the Coffey Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jim Smith officiating. Songs by Living Water. Burial will be in Irish Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers; David Simmons, Patrick Runyan, Nicholas Runyan, Matthew Simmons, Michael McCoy, and Terry Keck. Honorary Pallbearers; Tim Runyan and Phillip Runyan.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Shriners Children’s Hospital, c/o Donor Relations, 2900 N. Rocky Pointe Drive, Tampa, Florida 33607 in memory of Melinda Simmons.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.