Linda “Kay” Yeary, 67 Published 9:15 am Friday, February 10, 2023

Linda “Kay” Yeary, age 67, of Tazewell, TN loving wife and mother transitioned to her heavenly mansion after a brief, but brave and courageous battle of Ovarian Cancer Wednesday, February 8th, 2023 with her loving husband of 42 years by her side. Linda “Kay” was a faithful member of Yeary’s Chapel Pentecostal Church where she led singing. Linda worked at several sewing factories in Ewing, VA prior to beginning her banking career as the bookkeeper at The Peoples Bank of Ewing in 1991. Linda was later transferred to a teller position and the local branches then combined to the First US Bank in Rosehill, VA where she retired from August 2021 after 30 years. Linda “Kay” was preceded in death by her parents Lester and Lillian Yeary. Grandparents James and Delia Yeary, Nelia and Gillis Brooks. Aunt Rena (Edward) Yeary, Uncles Riley (Irene) Yeary, Walter (Christola) Yeary, Chester Yeary, Aster “Buck” Brooks and Billy (Bill) Brooks. Brother and sister in laws Russell (Mitzi) Yeary, Maggie Yeary, and Opal Yeary. Linda “Kay” is survived by her husband Robert K. Yeary of the home; daughter Jennifer Lynn Yeary Tazewell, TN; aunts, Beulah (Charles) Ausmus, Jefferson City, TN, Bennie Mae Yeary, Brookeville, OH; uncles, Leo (Bonnie) Brooks, Tecumseh, MI, Winston (Mary) Brooks, Heiskell, TN, Bobby (Faye) Brooks Lafayette, IN; brothers-in-law, Curtis Elvin Yeary, New Market, TN, Rondall (Jenny) Yeary, New Market, TN, Tyler Yeary, Tazewell, TN; great-nephews, John (Shannon) Yeary and Jimmy (Shanna) Yeary Tazewell, TN; her dear friends, “The Girls” at the Bank (First US Bank) Rosehill, VA; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of other family and friends. Special thank you to the nurses and staff at Smoky Mountain Hospice, Tazewell, TN. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Robinette Funeral Home in Rose Hill, VA. Funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Eddie Smith and Rev. Jr. Gilbert officiating. Music will be provided by LJ Ellis, April Gilbert, Charles McMurray and family. A graveside service will follow in the Yeary Cemetery, Tazewell, Tn. Pallbearers will be Jackie Brooks, Dennis Williams, John Yeary, Jimmy Yeary, Zachary Yeary and Evan Yeary. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: Smoky Mountain Hospice 1442 N Broad Street Suite 5 Tazewell, TN 37879. Online condolences may be sent by visiting, www.RobinetteFuneralHomes.com. Robinette Funeral Home of Rose Hill is serving the Yeary family. Linda “Kay” Yeary 1955-