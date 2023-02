Claiborne earns split with Cocke County Published 4:06 pm Tuesday, February 14, 2023

CLAIBORNE COUNTY SPORTS ZONE

Tyler Myatt scored 25 points to lead Claiborne to a 61-60 win last week over Cocke County.

Ethan Cupp finished with 16 points for Claiborne.

Kyler Hayes had 19 points to lead Cocke County.

Claiborne girls fall 62-47

Hannah Fugate had 16 points for Claiborne in a 62-47 loss to Cocke County.

Allie Jones had nine points, and Emma Myatt and Jordan Fultz had eight points each for Claiborne.

Blake Clevenger scored 19 for Cocke County.