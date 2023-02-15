Vols host top-ranked Alabama Published 7:36 am Wednesday, February 15, 2023

NEWS RELEASE

Tenth-ranked Tennessee men’s basketball prepares for another top-10 matchup this week, as No. 1 Alabama comes to Knoxville for a top-10 showdown Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET inside Thompson-Boling Arena.

Fans can catch Wednesday’s game on ESPN2 and online or on any mobile device through WatchESPN. WatchESPN can be accessed through the ESPN App, or online at espn.com/watch. Karl Ravech (play-by-play), Jay Bilas (analyst) and Alyssa Lang (reporter) will have the call.

Fans can also listen live on their local Vol Network affiliate to hear Bob Kesling and Bert Bertelkamp describing the action.

Tennessee (19-6, 8-4 SEC) is coming off a second consecutive one-point loss, as the Vols fell to Missouri at the buzzer Saturday, 86-85. Despite the loss, Tyreke Key starred in the second half, scoring 21 of his 23 points on 5-of-7 shooting from 3-point range.

Wednesday marks just the third top-10 matchup in the 36-year history of Thompson-Boling Arena and second this season. Earlier this season on Jan. 28, No. 4 Tennessee defeated No. 10 Texas, 82-71, while on March 2, 2019, No. 7 Tennessee defeated No. 4 Kentucky, 71-52. Tennessee has a current home win streak of five games against AP top-10 opponents

Up next, Tennessee heads north to Lexington for its second matchup of the season with rival Kentucky this Saturday. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

Notebook

• Tennessee trails the all-time series with Alabama, 70-82, dating to 1914. This is one of only two SEC series in which UT does not hold the advantage.

• When the series is contested in Knoxville, Tennessee owns a 47-23 advantage.

• Alabama has won each of the last three meetings overall.

• Strangely, in the four meetings over the last three seasons, neither The Vols nor the Tide has ever posted more assists than turnovers.

• Alabama is the eighth different program to face the Vols while ranked No. 1, joining Kentucky, South Carolina, Florida, Ohio State, Memphis, Kansas and Gonzaga.

• The Vols have won five straight home games vs. AP top-10 teams.

• Tennessee is seeking its ninth regular-season win over a top-five foe under head coach Rick Barnes, and its 10th overall. See note below.

• Barnes was an assistant coach at Alabama for the 1985-86 season.