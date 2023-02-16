Missing Claiborne woman found dead Published 5:17 pm Thursday, February 16, 2023

The lifeless body of a Claiborne County woman was discovered on Feb. 14 in what was characterized by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation as a mountainous region in the northern part of the county.

Christina Haun, 36, was reported missing Jan. 4 and a Silver Alert issued on Jan. 10 asking the public to be on the lookout for her. Haun was described as having a medical condition that could impact her ability to return home. She was last seen near Bug Hole Road in the Cumberland Gap area.

The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division initially found her during an active investigation into her disappearance. Her body was transported to the Knox County Regional Forensics Center in Knoxville for autopsy.

The TBI is assisting in this investigation.

In other police beat news, The CCSO Narcotics and Criminal Investigation Divisions found a significant bounty of drugs and cash at two residences during the executions of search warrants on Feb. 9. Methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana were found along with U.S. currency believed to be the result of proceeds from illegal narcotics sales in and around Claiborne County.

Johnathan D. Goins, 51, of Tazewell and Sarah L. Moore, 34, of Harrogate were charged with the maintaining of a dwelling where drugs are sold or kept, possession of methamphetamine for resale, possession of a schedule I controlled substance for resale, possession of a schedule VI controlled substance for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia.