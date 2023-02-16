Tazewell man charged in case involving a minor Published 5:10 pm Thursday, February 16, 2023

STAFF REPORTS

On Feb. 8, Middlesboro Police Lt./Detective Barry Cowan arrested a Tazewell man and charged him with sexual offenses involving a minor.

According to the citation, Detective Cowan charged 65-year-old Terry Anthony Cupp for two separate incidents. The first involved Cupp allegedly sending messages of a sexual nature on an electronic device to a 12-year-old female child in November of 2021.

In a prior separate incident it was reported that Cupp, while sitting in a vehicle with the same child, allegedy rubbed the then 11-year-old girl in an inappropriate manner.

Cupp was taken into custody and lodged in the Bell County Detention Center, where he was charged with Prohibited Use of An Electronic Communication System to Procure a Minor and Sexual Abuse – 1st degree.