David Winton Brooks, 66

David Winton Brooks, age 66, of Tazewell, TN born 10/10/1956, passed away on 2/13/2023. David was a lifelong resident of Claiborne County and attended elementary school at Soldier’s Memorial School and graduated from Claiborne County High School in 1974.

David loved spending time on the lake or beach with family and friends. He worked closely with his father and his father’s business partner, Maynard Brooks, at Straight Creek Boat Dock and retired from Factory Outlet Pontoons.

David is preceded in death by his father, Delbert (Sambo) Winton Brooks, mother, Doris June England Brooks, and brother, Terry Lynn Brooks. He leaves two sisters to cherish his memory Diana Sissy Harris (Lain) and Kathy Brooks Dooley (Mark), uncle, Wayne England, aunt, Virginia England, nephews and nieces, Scotty Lynn Brooks, Jerad Hurst, Bradley Brooks, Edward Brooks Dooley, Amanda Rose Griffin, Lucas Woods Dooley and many other family members. The family wishes to thank David’s girlfriend, Judy Robertson and special care giver and dear friend, Peggy Day.

Fly away home in the arms of angels dearest Brother and give Dad, Mom and Terry a hug from us.

Family will have visitation on Tuesday February 21st, 2023 from 1 to 2pm at Coffey Funeral Home in New Tazewell. A graveside service will follow at the Fairview Cemetery.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of the services