313 Initiative nabs 7 in 2 states Published 3:57 pm Tuesday, February 21, 2023

The 313 Initiative has hit the ground running to nab seven individuals who are suspected of trafficking narcotics into east Tennessee.

The brand new initiative has been in operation for just two short months but is already showing signs of doing just what several attorneys general had hoped would occur – slicing into the lucrative drug running business via the Detroit/Knoxville pipeline.

Multiple arrests and seizures of drugs and guns were accomplished via investigations by several agencies. In that lineup are TBI special agents with the Drug Investigation Division, the Knoxville Police Department, the Knox County Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Task Force for the 5th Judicial District. Valuable assistance was garnered via the help of the Detroit, Michigan Police Department.

Investigators began a proactive targeting of individuals and groups from the Detroit area as a response to an uptick in the numbers of violent crimes and overdose deaths in and around Knox County.

Rashawn Jones, also known as ‘Dice’ who was identified as a supplier, prompted the KPD to be on the lookout for the suspect. Jones was being investigated in connection with a felony assault charge.

He was located and arrested on a violation of probation warrant from Knox County as a result of a collaborative effort between Detroit detectives, the KPD Organized Crime Unit and TBI agents. Jones is facing additional gun charges in Detroit related to the arrest.

The ongoing investigation led to drug interdictions in the Merchant’s Drive area of Knox County, leading to a vehicle stop and the eventual execution of a search warrant at a residence on Central Avenue Pike in Knoxville.

The warrant led to the seizure of heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription drugs and guns. The KCSO Narcotics Unit, the KPD Organized Crime Unit, the 5th Judicial District Drug Task Force and TBI agents worked together to bring about the seizures of the illegal contraband.

Six individuals were taken into custody and booked into the Knox County Jail.

Ronald Payne-Myles, 34, of Detroit MI was charged with one count each of the possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm with the intent to go armed and theft of a firearm; two counts of the manufacture, deliver, sell, possession of methamphetamine; one count of the manufacture, deliver, sell, possession of Fentanyl; four counts of the possession of a schedule I controlled substance for resale; two counts each of the possession of a schedule II and a schedule V controlled substances for resale; and one count each of the possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and the maintaining of a dwelling for drug use.

Noah Cain Coarsey, 22, of Knoxville was charged with one count each of the manufacture, deliver, sell, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule I controlled substance for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kyle Louis Brinson, 38, of Rochester, NY was charged with two counts of the manufacture, deliver, sell, possession of methamphetamine; one count of the manufacture, deliver, sell, possession of Fentanyl; three counts of the possession of a schedule I controlled substance for resale; two counts of the possession of a schedule II controlled substance for resale; one count each of the possession of a schedule V controlled substance for resale, the possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm with the intent to go armed, the theft of a firearm and the maintaining of a dwelling for drug use.

Johnny Keith Kramer, 38, from Knoxville was charged with one count each of the manufacture, deliver, sell, possession of methamphetamine, the possession of a schedule I controlled substance for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Amia Terry Packer, 20, of Detroit MI was charged with one count each of the manufacture, deliver, sell, possession of methamphetamine and the manufacture, deliver, sell, possession of Fentanyl; two counts each of the possession of a schedule I and a schedule II controlled substances for resale; and one count each of the possession of a schedule V controlled substance for resale, the possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, possession of a firearm with the intent to go armed, theft of a firearm and the maintaining of a dwelling for drug use.

Caitlin Rowell, 47, from Detroit MI was charged with one count each of the manufacture, deliver, sell, possession of methamphetamine and the manufacture, deliver, sell, possession of Fentanyl; two counts each of the possession of a schedule I and a schedule II controlled substances for resale; and one count each of the possession of a schedule V controlled substance for resale, the possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, the possession of a firearm with the intent to go armed, the theft of a firearm and the maintaining of a dwelling for drug use.

The 313 Initiative is an organized effort by numerous state and local law enforcement agencies to identify, target and dismantle the drug pipeline that trafficks deadly drug combinations into east Tennessee. Included in the Initiative is the Office of Attorney General Jared Effler, who represents the 8th Judicial District comprised of Claiborne, Campbell, Fentress, Scott and Union Counties.