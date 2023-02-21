Shorthanded LMU falls at Lenoir-Rhyne Published 4:27 pm Tuesday, February 21, 2023

STAFF REPORT

The Lincoln Memorial men’s basketball team saw its six-game winning streak snapped in a 70-59 setback at Lenoir-Rhyne on Saturday.

The No. 7 Railsplitters (25-3, 15-2 South Atlantic Conference) suffered only their second league defeat of the SAC season at the hands of the Bears (11-14, 6-11) who entered the day in last place in the Piedmont Division. Lincoln Memorial played shorthanded without the services of leading scorer Quay Kennedy.

The visitors held an early 18-9 advantage, but the Bears roared back with an 11-0 run to gain the lead, and they would maintain a 38-34 edge going into halftime. The hosts led by at least five points for the majority of the second half.

Me’Kell Burries paced the visitors with 16 points while adding eight rebounds and two blocks, and Chase Rankin (14 points, five assists, three rebounds, two blocks and two steals) and Matthew Sells (12 points and three rebounds) also scored in double figures for the Railsplitters. Martez Brown chipped in nine points and nine rebounds.

Lenoir-Rhyne rode Jalen Johnson’s game-high 22 points to victory, outshooting Lincoln Memorial as a team 44.8 percent to 38.6 percent. The Bears outscored the Railsplitters 27-7 in points off the bench.

Lincoln Memorial will host UVA Wise in the regular season finale Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. for Senior Day at Tex Turner Arena.

Joyner nets 24 for LMU

Saquita Joyner and Alexa Smiddy combined for 47 points Saturday, but it wasn’t enough for LMU in a 76-67 loss at Lenoir-Rhyne.

Joyner finished with 24 points and Smiddy added 23 for LMU (16-10, 9-8 SAC). Geovana Rios led LMU with 12 rebounds and five assists.

Emily Harman scored 22 points to lead Lenoir-Rhyne (21-5, 11-5 SAC).

The Lady Railsplitters will close out the regular season Wednesday vs. visiting UVA Wise.