Brenda A Chumley, 74 Published 4:18 pm Thursday, February 23, 2023

Brenda A Chumley, age 74, of Maryville, Tennessee was born May 6, 1948 and passed away on Monday, February 21, 2023.

She is preceded in death by her parents Roy and Kathleen Chumley. Several aunts and uncles.

Brenda is survived by her aunts Helen Brooks, Queenie Binker, and June Brooks. As well as cousins, other family, and friends.

The family received friends Thursday February 23, 2023 from 3 until 4 PM at Coffey Funeral Home chapel. A graveside service followed in the Riverview Cemetery.