LMU beats Coker in SAC tourney

The Lincoln Memorial men’s basketball team topped Coker 100-73 on Wednesday night in Tex Turner Arena in the South Atlantic Conference Tournament Quarterfinal.

The No. 9 Railsplitters (27-3) beat the Cobras (12-17) to advance to the SAC Semifinals against UVA Wise, who won 72-71 at Newberry on Wednesday. Lincoln Memorial will face the Cavaliers for the third time this year when they meet up on Saturday at 5 p.m. in Greenville, S.C.

After being tied at 25-25 at the 7:39 mark of the first half, the Railsplitters rattled off 17 of the last 22 points of the opening period to go into the break up 42-30. The hosts would lead by at least a dozen points for the balance of the second stanza with a lead that peaked at the final margin of 27 points.

Jordan Guest posted a team-best 17 points to go along with five rebounds, while Jordan Walters totaled 16 points and two assists for Lincoln Memorial. Martez Brown stuffed the stat sheet with a 15-point, 12-rebound double-double in addition to three assists, three blocks and two steals. Chase Rankin (15 points, nine assists), Quay Kennedy (15 points, six assists) and Me’Kell Burries (10 points, eight rebounds) rounded out the Railsplitters contributing double digit points.

Jordan Jones’ game-high 30 points were not enough to keep the Cobras in the game as they did not have another scorer reach double figures. The Railsplitters shot a staggering 67.3 percent (37-55) from the field including 47.4 percent (9-19) from behind the arc and 89.5 percent (17-19) at the free throw line while dominating the battle of the boards 35-22 and points in the paint 56-14 to blow out the visiting Cobras.

Lincoln Memorial will face UVA Wise at Furman’s Timmons Arena for the third time this year, with the Railsplitters most recently taking down the Cavaliers 92-79 on Feb. 22 in the regular season finale. Lincoln Memorial had earlier beaten UVA Wise 94-69 on Jan. 4 in Wise.