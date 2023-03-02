Public Records Published 4:29 pm Thursday, March 2, 2023

Compiled by JAN RUNIONS

The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.

Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office

• Darryl Willam Veach-criminal trespassing, resisting arrest, capias/bench warrant for driving under the influence (second offense), possession of a schedule I controlled substance, driving on a revoked license, violation of the rules of the road (improper traffic lane change) and violation of the implied consent law

• Connie Denise Poore-driving on a suspended license, violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws, failure to appear for driving on a suspended license

• Thomas Michael Summey-violation of probation for driving under the influence (second offense), failure to appear for driving under the influence (second offense)

• Daniel Lee Joe Harp-violation of probation for attempted introduction of contraband into a penal facility (revoked drug court), failure to appear for public intoxication (revoked drug court)

New Tazewell Police Dept.

• Randall Edward Wilder-two counts assault of a law enforcement officer, one count each possession of drug paraphernalia, destruction of evidence, retaliation for past action, resisting arrest, driving under the influence

• Corey Lamarkus Washington-aggravated assault, driving on a suspended license

• Katina Evon Smalling-aggravated arson

• Sonya Ann Ellison-theft under $500, violation of probation for burglary, failure to appear for simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance

• Houston D. Hatfield-driving under the influence

• Joshua W. Bray-speeding 67/45, violations of the registration and financial responsibility law

• Brock A. Farley-speeding 48/30, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Elizabeth Fay Lawson-speeding 46/30, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Robert Ernest Ruhlander-speeding 30/20, driving on a revoked license

• Christopher J. Rose-speeding 69/45

• Jacob Tanner Templin-speeding 54/30

• Joan Victor Peres-speeding 60/45

• Angel R. Cunningham-violation of the traffic control device law

• Bradley Beason-violation of the traffic control device law (stop sign

• Gregory Allen Goins Jr.-violations of probation for attempted aggravated burglary and simple possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear for driving on a suspended license

Tazewell Police Dept.

• Paul Whitley-resisting arrest, speeding, violation of the driver’s license law

• Travis Brian Marshal-possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked license (fourth offense), violation of probation for possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear for possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and driving on a revoked license

• Toney Lynn Graves-speeding 58/45, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Paul Ray Livesay-speeding 70/45

• Isaac Hoff-speeding 68/45

• Margrit Klemenz-speeding 68/45

• Elizabeth Cook-speeding 67/45

• Jesse Hoover-speeding 65/45

• Debra Lynn Keck-speeding 45/25

• Elba Corral-speeding 64/45

• Shaylan Theresa Bell-speeding 64/45

• Ava Christian Henson-speeding 64/45

• Junichi Yamada-speeding 54/35

• Rachel Joann Cosby-speeding 46/30

• Michael Paul Goetz-speeding 56/45

• Melissa Rea Hood-violations of the traffic control device and financial responsibility laws

• Victoria Ashlyn Davis-violation of the traffic control device law

• Arlen Lambert-following a motor vehicle too closely, driving on a suspended license

• Shane Scharer-driving on a suspended license

• Patrick Louie Gibson-violation of probation for the unlawful possession of a weapon

• Jerry Daniel Bolden-failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, filing a false report and public intoxication

• Travis Jakob Austin Carpenter-violation of the noise law (unnecessary stereo/mufflers)

Tennessee Hwy. Patrol

• Marcus Bradley Caldwell-violation of probation for assault, new charge of driving on a suspended license

• Lori S. Stevenson-failure to appear for possession of a schedule V controlled substance, public intoxication and violation of probation for possession of a schedule V controlled substance and public intoxication

• Darren Quade Johnson-driving on a suspended/revoked license, violation of the vehicle window tinting law