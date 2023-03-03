3 LMU players named to All-SAC team
Published 4:31 pm Friday, March 3, 2023
Lincoln Memorial men’s basketball’s Chase Rankin, Quay Kennedy and Me’Kell Burries have been voted to All-South Atlantic Conference teams, the league office announced Thursday.
Rankin and Kennedy landed on the First Team, while Burries got Third Team recognition in a vote of the conference’s coaches.
Rankin, a graduate guard from Columbus, Ohio, led the SAC in both assists per game (7.2) and assist-to-turnover ratio (3.20) in the regular season, and his assists average and total assists (217) pace all of Division II so far this season. Rankin averages 12.8 points per game on 53.4 percent field goal shooting while also collecting 5.7 rebounds per game.
Kennedy, a graduate guard from Columbia, Tenn., leads Lincoln Memorial in scoring at 15.0 points per game on 54.1 percent shooting from the field while contributing 4.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. Kennedy ranks third in the SAC in field goal shooting, ninth in scoring and 11th in average assists.
Burries, a redshirt sophomore out of Newport, Ky., averages 12.4 points., 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while making 40.1 percent of his 3-pointers. The sharpshooter is known for putting together big games from beyond the arc including dropping 31 points on 8-12 3-point shooting on Feb. 22 against UVA Wise on his way to a SAC Player of the Week honor. Burries also received the weekly honor on Jan. 9 after scoring 23 points in a win over rival Carson-Newman.
The Railsplitters will face UVA Wise in the SAC Tournament Semifinals on Saturday at 5 p.m. at Furman’s Timmons Arena in Greenville, S.C.
2022-23 South Atlantic Conference Men’s Basketball All-Conference
First Team
Jarren Cottingham, Wingate
Bradley Dean, UVA Wise
Quay Kennedy, Lincoln Memorial
Inady Legiste, Tusculum
Quandaveon McCollum, Newberry
Chase Rankin, Lincoln Memorial
Second Team
DeAngelo Epps, Catawba
Ben Gahlert, Limestone
Javeon Jones, Catawba
Jordan Jones, Coker
Luke Lawson, UVA Wise
TJ Nesmith, Lenoir-Rhyne
Third Team
Gabe Brown, Emory & Henry
Me’Kell Burries, Lincoln Memorial
Destin Clark, Wingate
Kory Davis, Mars Hill
Myles Jenkins, Anderson
Bryant Thomas, Carson-Newman
All-Freshman
Mahmoud Bangura, Coker
Caleb Byrd, Newberry
Kory Davis, Mars Hill
Calen Lightford, UVA Wise
Patrick Shelley, UVA Wise
Player of the Year
Bradley Dean, Virginia-Wise
Freshman of the Year
Kory Davis, Mars Hill
Defensive Player of the Year
Bryant Thomas, Carson-Newman
Coach of the Year
Rob Perron, Catawba