Dorothy “Dot” Ann Patterson (Eldridge), 80 Published 10:05 am Monday, March 6, 2023

Dorothy “Dot” Ann Patterson (Eldridge), age 80, passed away peacefully on March 3rd, 2023, with her daughter, Lisa, by her side. Born in Tazewell, TN on January 2oth, 1943, Dot was the daughter of the late Arch and Margineal (Ramsey) Eldridge. She was preceded in death by her sister, Helen Estes, brother, Kestle, and brother-in-law, Harry Estes.

Dot is survived by her children, Lisa Shelburne (James) and Mark Eldridge Patterson (Sharon), and brother, Willard Eldridge (Becky). “Granny Dot” is also survived by loving grandchildren: Clifton Tucker (Whitney), Alex Tucker (Taylor), Evan Shelburne, Johnathan Tucker (Kimberly), Jordan Shelburne (Constance), Jace Shelburne, Joseph Patterson, Kelli Patterson (fiancé James), Morgan Patterson, Luke Eldridge Patterson, and Charlotte Patterson. Dot was a proud great-grandmother to Ellie Tucker, Liam Shelburne, Ezra Tucker, Landon Tucker, and Ellis Harmon.

Dot is survived by her cousins, who are more like siblings, Sue Moyers, and James Eldridge. She is also survived by special friends: Ed and Althea Hardin, and godchildren, Sara Gravelle (Tommy) and Edward Hardin (Kristen). Dot was a beloved aunt to a host of nieces and nephews, and she had many other loving relatives and friends.

Dot took great pride in serving the citizens of the state of Tennessee, Claiborne County, and the local community. She worked as a supervisor and office manager for the State of Tennessee Employment Security Office for over 35 years in Tazewell and Morristown, TN. Achieving one of her lifetime goals, Dot felt it was an honor to work hard and serve multiple terms on the Claiborne County School Board as well as one term serving as a Tazewell City Council Member. She also volunteered as a tutor in the adult literacy program for the community.

Dot had a passion for education and reading. While working full-time for the state, working on the family farm, and raising two children, she still found time to attend night classes at Walter State Community College, University of Tennessee, and she graduated from Lincoln Memorial University. Many classes and long commutes to school were enjoyed with Althea Hardin and Nancy Myers.

She professed her faith in Christ at an early age and was a lifelong member of Tazewell Baptist Church where she was a choir member and taught youth Sunday School for many years. Numerous kids from the community attended and kept in touch with Dot for years after her retirement.

Dot enjoyed spending time and laughing with her family. She especially loved watching her grandchildren participate in sports. Although small in stature, Dot loved schooling them in basketball and hall hockey every chance she got. Dot was also an avid fan of the University of Tennessee basketball program.

The family would like to share a special thank you to Dot’s wonderful caregivers: Monica Taylor and Elaine Hines.

Given Dot’s passion for education and reading, in lieu of flowers, the family would request that donations in Dot’s honor be made to the Alpha School where she served on their board and as a volunteer guest reader. Those attending her services are welcome to bring a children’s book to donate.

The Alpha School

910 Alpha Dr.

New Tazewell, Tn 37825

http://web. claibornecountyschools.com/ alpha/

The family will receive friends Tuesday March 7th, 2023, from 10 AM till noon with funeral services to follow at 12:00 PM in the Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Eddie Overholt, and Dot’s nephew, Rev. Lance Estes, officiating.

Graveside Services will be conducted Tuesday, March 7th 2023, at 1PM in the Irish Cemetery

Claiborne ~ Overholt Funeral Home