MEDIC kicks off Blood Bank Madness Published 2:48 pm Tuesday, March 7, 2023

NEWS RELEASE

MEDIC Regional Blood Center kicked off Blood Bank Madness with participating blood centers across the nation beginning Monday, March 6.

Inspired by the NCAA basketball tournament, the second annual Blood Bank Madness includes 10 teams competing for the championship to see which donor base rolls up their sleeves for some friendly competition.

“Everyone at MEDIC loves competition, and we love college sports so this is a great way to celebrate both while collecting much needed products,” said communications and public relations director Kristy Altman. “Donating blood products saves the lives of your friends, family, neighbors, and colleagues, and your donation could help us bring home the title.”

Each week, two blood banks will compete in head-to-head matchups from March 6 through April 2. Points are calculated by the number of blood donations that each blood bank receives each week. The blood center that has the largest gain in donations compared to the same week in 2022 will move forward becoming one step closer to receiving the championship title.

MEDIC will be matched against ImpactLife. Results will be announced every Tuesday via social media at @medicbloodcenter. The final winner will be announced on Tuesday, April 4. Participating teams include:

• Carter Blood Care (North, Central and East Texas)

• Community Blood Bank (Northwestern Pennsylvania and Western New York)

• Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center (South Texas)

• Houchin Community Blood Bank (California)

• ImpactLife (Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Wisconsin)

• Inova Blood Donor Services (Virginia, DC and Maryland)

• LifeServe Blood Center (Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota)

• LifeSouth (Florida, Alabama, Georgia)

• Medic Regional Blood Center (Tennessee)

Appointments are preferred, but walk-in donors are welcome. Donors can call 865-524-3074 to schedule their appointment or visit medicblood.org/donate or download the new MEDIC donor app to search for a drive closest to them and schedule their appointment. For more information on MEDIC Regional Blood Center, please visit our website at www.medicblood.org or contact Director of Communications Kristy Altman at Kaltman@medicblood.org or by phone at 865-805-2008.