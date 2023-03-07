Neyland Stadium enhancements continue; Wi-Fi improvements, Founders Suites prep in motion Published 3:00 pm Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Fueled by gifts to the My All Campaign, progress continues on various fan experience enhancements taking place at historic Neyland Stadium.

Campaign momentum has resulted in the Tennessee Fund closing more than 135 gifts of $25,000 or larger already this fiscal year while also realizing an all-time high for donors in a fiscal year, with more than 19,000 individuals contributing to Tennessee Athletics’ mission of leading the way in college sports.

In June of 2022, the University of Tennessee Board of Trustees approved Tennessee Athletics’ request to adjust and increase the scope and budget of the ongoing Neyland Stadium renovations project.

Last fall, guests at Neyland Stadium observed a totally new state-of-the-art videoboard in the stadium’s north upper deck, enhanced video components in the existing south videoboard and the introduction of two new premium amenities in the lower-west club and upper-north social deck.

“This past fall, we introduced multiple fan amenities that elevated the gameday experience for guests throughout Neyland Stadium,” Tennessee Deputy Athletics Director/Chief Operating Officer Ryan Alpert said. “We’re excited to steadily take our next strategic steps in the modernization of the venue while also ensuring that we honor and preserve the historic pageantry of Tennessee football gamedays.

“Vol Nation’s incredible support of the My All Campaign—coupled with the excitement surrounding our football program’s rapid ascension under Josh Heupel—have accelerated our ability to make major progress in our renovation plan.”

Fans attending April’s Orange & White Game will notice active demolition in preparation for construction in the stadium’s south end. The final product will be highlighted by a significant expansion to main concourse 1, inclusive of additional restrooms and an improved concessions experience. Additionally, the south end of the facility will be home to the stadium’s first-ever kitchen, commissary and loading dock.

In the more immediate weeks to come, season-ticket holders with seats in sections and rows that will be impacted by the impending addition of the new westside Founders Suites will receive phone or email communication with instructions and resources related to the 2023 relocation process.

“These new premium amenities—from the lower-west club to the north social deck to the soon-to-come Founders Suites—are what ultimately allow us to deliver gameday experience enhancements to guests throughout all of Neyland Stadium,” Deputy Athletics Director of Championship Resources Dr. Mónica Lebrón said. “The revenue that philanthropy and these areas generate provides the funding for greater stadium-wide Wi-Fi capabilities, concourse improvements, restroom upgrades and so much more.”

While timelines are subject to change due to a variety of factors (uncertainties related to supply chain issues, product shortages, lead time variability, etc), the following list is a completed and projected schedule of the many deliverables fans can expect around Neyland Stadium.

Fall 2022

• Two new videoboards on the stadium’s north and south ends

• Return of the popular and nostalgic V-O-L-S letters atop the stadium bowl

• Lower-west club

• Upper-north social deck

Fall 2023

• Removal of South Stadium Hall with structural strengthening of the stadium’s south end

• Partially completed Wi-Fi capabilities

• Brick cladding around in-bowl vomitories

• New restrooms under the Gate 10 ramp

• Extended footprint for Truly’s Tailgate, giving fans in the south endzone an expanded concourse

Fall 2024

• Stadium-wide Wi-Fi connectivity

• Stadium kitchen, commissary and loading dock

• New southeast elevators vertically connecting all concourses

• New Gate 4 entry plaza

• Renovations and upgrades complete for all stadium skyboxes

• Initial construction for the Westside Founders Suites

Fall 2025

• Expanded south concourse 1 (increased restrooms, enhanced concessions, wider concourse)

• Completed Founders Suites

• Tee Martin Drive to shift south of the Gate 10 ramp