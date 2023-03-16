LMU frat brothers adopt highway Published 4:51 pm Thursday, March 16, 2023

The university experience just got a tad more altruistic with the pledge by a fraternity of brothers to commit to keeping a section of Hwy. 63 neat and clean.

Alpha Lambda Zeta, a frat house exclusive to Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, went to the Tennessee Department of Transportation with a request to adopt the portion of the highway from mile marker 16 to mile marker 18 running from H.Y. Livesay Middle School to the entrance of Harrogate City Park.

Trey Chumley says the work to keep that section of Hwy. 63 beautiful began on March 6 with the meticulous removal of discarded litter.

“Most brothers have busy schedules as students but we wanted to take the time to devote to community service and involvement,” said Chumley. “We saw TDOT’s Adopt a Highway Program as an excellent opportunity to act on our mission statement that the fraternity has held up since it was founded in 1927 – to better the community and campus through unceasing, hard work and dedication.”

Alpha Lambda Zeta is a social fraternity that Chumley says is passionate about the community and its natural beauty. The fraternity has made a commitment to clean “their stretch of highway” at least once per semester from here on out. The Alphas also have a philanthropic ideal attached to the organization – the American Heart Association. The frat brothers will be hosting a “Pie in the Face Event” in which both LMU students and members of the community can pie a brother by donating a dollar for AHA. The event is slated for later this month to be held in front of the LMU Student Center.