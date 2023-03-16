Mary Matilda Cunningham, 99 Published 11:21 am Thursday, March 16, 2023

Mary Matilda Cunningham of Seguin, passed away peacefully on March 12, 2023, at the age of 99, two months shy of her 100th birthday. She now joins her savior, beloved parents and other family members with whom she shared many wonderful memories.

Mary was born on May 25, 1923 in her family home on the farm in Tazewell, Claiborne County, Tennessee to Minnie (Sanford) and Harvey Cunningham. However, the family physician recorded her “official” birth on May 26th, so she happily enjoyed celebrating both her birthdays. Raised with her brothers Onnie and Elmer, Mary enjoyed raising her animals, tending her gardens and sewing clothes and many quilts with her many beloved parents, aunts, uncles, cousins and other extended family members.

Following her brothers, who both served and retired from the Airforce and later Beech Aircraft, Mary and her parents and sister-in-law Pauline Cunningham settled in the Wichita/Haysville, Kansas area for over 40 years. While not having children of her own, she was close to her nieces and nephews and their children. She was a caregiver to her aging parents and brother Elmer. After their deaths and passing of her brother Onnie and Pauline, her nephew Patric Cunningham and wife Eileen looked after her until she moved to Seguin in 2014 to live with her other nephew Richard and wife Sandy who cared for her with assistance from her niece Carol and husband Mark Irwin.

Mary was an avid football and basketball fan, especially of her favorite teams, of the Tennessee Volunteers. For such a long life, Mary maintained her sharp wit and spunky personality. She often shared her memories of the farm and histories of her family.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents Minnie (Sanford) and Harvey Cunningham, brothers Elmer and Onnie Cunningham, Sister-in-law Pauline Cunningham. She is survived by her nephews Patric Mitchell Cunningham and wife Eileen, James Richard Cunningham and wife Sandra, nieces Gail Kleppen and husband Dennis, and Carol Irwin and husband Mark, and numerous great nephews and nieces and her cat Kate.

A visitation, graveside services and interment will be held on Monday March 20, 2023. Visitation from12-1 PM. A graveside service will be held in Liberty Cemetery at 2 PM. Rev. Jakie Cunningham officiating.

The family would like to thank all of the caregivers who assisted Mary over the years. We marvel at a life that saw many remarkable changes.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of Tennessee arrangements.