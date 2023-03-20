Area Happenings – week of March 22, 2023 Published 6:17 pm Monday, March 20, 2023

MARCH 25

•The Friends of the Claiborne County Public Library will host a Pancake Breakfast fundraiser on March 25, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the New Tazewell Methodist Church. The breakfast will include pancakes, sausage, applesauce, coffee and juice. There will be a donation of $6 per breakfast. All proceeds go to The Friends of the Claiborne County Public Library.

MARCH 27

•Powell Valley Electric Cooperative will hold its regular monthly Board of Directors meeting on March 27 beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the cooperative’s New Tazewell office, located at 420 Straight Creek Road.

MAY 1-6

•Claiborne County Public Library Spring Book & Yard Sales will be held the week of May 1-6 in the basement of the building. Hours are: Monday – Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Hardcover and Audio Books, movies, music and puzzles $1 each; paperbacks and magazines 10 cents each; trade books 50 cents each. Everything is sold ‘as is’ cash only. The fundraiser is hosted by The Friends of the Claiborne County Public Library.

•Claiborne County Office on Aging services are always free of charge for assistance with LIHEAP (Energy Bills), SNAP (Food Stamps), SHIP (Medicare, Advantage Plans, Tenncare etc.), Home Repairs, some medical equipment, Emergency Food, Transportation, COVID 19 vaccine/Booster. The OOA Director Tammy Austin has been trained through AIRS and holds a certification as a Resource Specialist. Please call Austin with all questions or needs at: 423-259-3395 (office) or 865-599-1496 (cell).

•Yoakum Cemetery in Speedwell is seeking donations for its upkeep for the current year. Donations are greatly appreciated and can be sent to: Jean Davis Cline; 1685 Back Valley Rd.; Speedwell TN 37870.

•Greer Cemetery is in need of donations to cover the mowing and maintenance. All donations are greatly appreciated and may be sent to Travis Smith; 1033 Straight Creek Rd., New Tazewell, TN 37825

•Bethel Cemetery needs donations to pay for mowing. Anyone with loved ones buried in the cemetery is asked to do all they can to make sure the cemetery is maintained. Send all donations to: Aileen Campbell; 2850 Cave Springs Rd.; Tazewell, TN 37879

•Woods-Cosby Cemetery is asking for donations to help pay for mowing and general upkeep of the cemetery. All donations can be sent to either Mike Cosby; 452 Goins Chapel Rd.; Tazewell, TN 37879 or to the Woods-Cosby Cemetery Fund at Commercial Bank in New Tazewell. For more info, call 423-626-3620.

•Live Free Recovery Program at the Hill Church is a state-certified program that collaborates with organizations like Metro Drug and the TN Dept. of Health & Substance Abuse. Program participants meet each Tuesday at 6 p.m. with a different speaker each evening. Weekly recognition of recovery milestones are discussed prior to the participants splitting into small groups depending on individual needs. Groups include such diverse subjects as substance abuse, self-care, anger control and ‘Adulting 101’. For more info, call Pastor Kyle Prichard at: 423-526-5655. The Hill Church is located at 1216 Cedar Fork Road in Tazewell. The website is: www.loc8nearme.com/tennessee/tazewell/the-hill-claiborne/6148721