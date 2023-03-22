County names bridge in honor of the late Carl Bolton Published 2:15 pm Wednesday, March 22, 2023

The late Carl Hobert Bolton lived his entire 94 years within a quarter-mile of his birthplace situated in the Little Sycamore community of Claiborne County. His death in January prompted county government to proclaim the naming of the first bridge on Little Sycamore Road in his honor.

The formerly unnamed conveyance will now be known as the Carl Bolton Memorial Bridge.

Bolton devoted a significant portion of his life to county service, retiring after 32 years as vice-president of Production Credit Association (PCA) only to move into several years of association with the Wilson Cattle Company.

His long list of service includes some 60 years on the Claiborne County Farm Bureau Board of Directors and his years spent as president of the Claiborne County Chamber of Commerce. He was involved for several years with the Gideons as well.

He earned recognition in 2007 as the Tennessee Farmer of the Year and was honored recently as the oldest active county farmer for three consecutive years during ‘A Claiborne County Christmas’ Lighted Tractor Parade.

Bolton distinguished himself during his years at Claiborne High School as part of the graduating class of 1946, devoting his extracurricular time with the school’s Flying Club and as a cheer team member.

The Claiborne County Chamber of Commerce, who spearheaded the annual ‘A Claiborne County Christmas’ event, issued a statement upon his passing.

“Tonight we mourn the loss of a true Claiborne County icon. He was such a kind man with a wealth of knowledge. We were honored to have such an amazing man to be part of our celebration of our agricultural heritage each year.

“When we called him the first time and told him that we wanted to honor him and all the 90 plus year-old active farmers in the county at the tractor parade, he was so humble. He agreed to do it and blessed us all who were involved.”

Claiborne Commissioner Zach Mullins, who sponsored the naming of the bridge in honor of Bolton, issued a statement upon his passing.

“The Springdale and Little Sycamore community has lost a great man and pillar in our community. It was a great pleasure to know Carl Bolton.”