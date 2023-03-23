Indictments returned on attempted murder, rape, kidnapping Published 7:30 pm Thursday, March 23, 2023

The Claiborne County Grand Jury returned several hefty indictments during its latest session, including one for Cody Lee Smith, who racked up a total of 41 counts under one true bill.

Smith, 36, was indicted on 18 counts of the violation of the Sexual Offender Registry (unlawful contact with a minor), two counts of rape, 16 counts of statutory rape by an authority figure, four counts of assault and one count of resisting arrest. These counts allegedly occurred during a series of events from Oct. 1 through Dec. 13.

A true bill was returned on Travis Brock, 40, who was indicted on one count each of attempted second degree murder, aggravated assault and two counts of especially aggravated kidnapping during an event allegedly occurring on Dec. 1.

Drew Russell, 31, was indicted on two counts of the aggravated rape of a child and one count of aggravated sexual battery during a series of events allegedly occurring from Jan. 1, 2016 to Dec. 31, 2020.

The grand jury returned an indictment on Savannah Elizabeth Johnson and Joshua Foister under one true bill. Johnson, 25, and Foister, 30, were indicted on one count of aggravated child abuse, neglect or endangerment of a child under the age of eight years. These events allegedly occurred between June 5 and June 10.

Carl E. Gibson Jr., 57, was indicted on six counts of the violation of the Sexual Offender Registry Act during a series of events allegedly occurring from June 5 to Nov. 9.

A true bill was returned on Terry Lynn Mullins, 31, who was indicted on one count of the violation of an Order of Protection allegedly occurring on Dec. 25.

Cynthia Gale Brantley, 46, was indicted on three counts of the fraudulent use of food assistance and one count each of criminal simulation, attempted criminal simulation, the conspiracy to commit forgery and theft over $2,500. These series of events allegedly occurred from Nov. 6 through Jan. 7.

The grand jury returned an indictment on James Allen Johnson, 39, on two counts each of criminal simulation and theft under $1,000 and one count each of the simple possession of a schedule V controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. These series of events allegedly occurred from Aug. 7 through Aug. 20.

A true bill was returned on Jacob Winstead, 28, who was indicted on one count each of the possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, the possession of heroin with the intent to sell inside a school zone and the possession of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to sell inside a school zone. These events allegedly occurred on Jan. 4, 2022.

Patrick D. Jones, 60, was indicted on one count of the possession of a schedule VI controlled substance with the intent to sell during an event allegedly occurring on Feb. 15, 2022.

The grand jury returned an indictment on Aaron Brett Potter, 61, on two counts of criminal trespassing during events allegedly occurring on Sept. 18, 2022.

A true bill was returned on Tyler Johnson, 25, who was indicted on one count of felony evading arrest during an event allegedly occurring on March 23, 2022.

An indictment does not indicate guilt. An indictment does indicate that the grand jury found enough evidence to warrant sending the case to trial.