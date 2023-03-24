Robin Lynn Trammell, 60 Published 1:26 pm Friday, March 24, 2023

Robin Lynn Trammell, age 60, went to be with the Lord on Mon. March 13, 2023 at her home in Tazewell, Tn, her family at her side. Robin is preceded in death by her loving husband Kenneth (Poss) Trammell, her parents Troy & Connie Jackson, her sister Patty Broadwell, brothers Johnny L Jackson and Troy Jackson Jr., she is survived by her sons Kenneth R. and Larry J. Trammell, daughter Emilee Trammell, grandsons Cody and Nathan Trammell, brother Timothy Jackson (Kathy), sister LuAnn Beasley along with many nieces, nephews, other family and friends to mourn her passing. Robin made a positive difference in many lives during her 30+ year nursing career. She will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her. Special thanks all her church family TNT church of the Living God, Pastor Paul & Pam Dean, Larry Sharp veteran, pastor and realtor; for selflessly giving Robin a wheelchair ramp so she could have last visits with her family .A celebration of her life goes on every day by those she loved and loved her. Her greatest wish was for her family to be saved and serve the Lord. Robin Trammell 09/23/1962-