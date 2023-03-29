Pleas of a sexual nature reached in criminal court Published 6:00 pm Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Several plea agreements of a sexual nature were reached during hearings in Claiborne Criminal Court including one for Matthew Douglas Franklin.

Franklin, 35, initially charged with six counts of the statutory rape by an authority figure, had the charges reduced to six counts of sexual battery by an authority figure. The manner of service will be determined during a sentencing hearing on June 23. It was initially recommended that Franklin serve a concurrent six years at 30 percent confinement. Franklin will be subject to lifetime sex offender registration and will be under sex offender treatment and restrictions.

Ronald Wilson, 56, charged with one count each of rape and incest, was sentenced to a concurrent six years at 30 percent confinement for the reduced charges of attempted rape and incest. Wilson was given credit for 358 days of jail time already served. He was given community supervision for life and will be subject to the sex offender registry for life. Wilson will receive standardized sex offender treatment. He is barred from any contact with his victim.

Devin Tyler Gulley, 28, charged with one count of the aggravated child abuse and neglect of a child under the age of eight, was sentenced to 10 years TDOC supervised probation for the reduced charge of attempted aggravated child neglect. He must pay all court costs and is subject to recommendations from the Department of Children’s Services regarding contact with the victim.

Jason Patrick Hurst, 32, was charged with one count each of the aggravated assault by strangulation, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony evading arrest, reckless driving and driving on a revoked license. Hurst was sentenced to a concurrent four years at 30 percent confinement. He was given credit for 271 days of jail time already served.

Travis Aaron Hensley, 39, was initially charged with one count each of aggravated assault, assault, obstructing a highway, vandalism under $1,000, simple possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, evading arrest and violation of the light law. Hensley was sentenced to a concurrent 11 months, 29 days confinement on four reduced charges – two counts of assault and one count each of simple possession of marijuana and resisting arrest. He was given credit for any jail time served from May 18 of 2021 through Jan. 30, 2023.

Kristopher Foister, 21, was sentenced under combined cases to an effective four years confinement with 458 days of jail credit granted. Foister was initially charged with six counts of the aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, one count of the sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of aggravated sexual battery which was reduced to attempted sexual battery. He is subject to sexual offender registration and restrictions for life and standardized treatment for sex offenders.

Donald Z. Collins, 43, was initially charged with one count of the sexual exploitation of a minor involving more than 100 images. Collins was sentenced to eight years at 35 percent confinement for the reduced charge of the sexual exploitation of a minor involving more than 50 images. He is subject to sexual offender registration and restrictions and standard sex offender treatment. Collins forfeits any devices seized by the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office.

Danny Williams, 59, charged with one count of assault and two counts of driving under the influence (fourth offense), was sentenced to a concurrent three years at 30 percent confinement. Williams was given credit for 172 days of jail time already served.

Birchel Lynn Bussell, 50, was initially charged with one count each of the violation of the Sexual Offender Registration and perjury. Bussell was sentenced to a split confinement of two years TDOC supervised probation with 90 days confinement for the sex offender registration charge only. The perjury charge was dropped. Bussell was given credit for two days of jail time already served. He must pay all court costs.

Ryan Thomas Phipps, 25, charged with one count of driving under the influence (fourth offense), was sentenced to a split confinement of two years TDOC supervised probation with 150 days confinement. Phipps was given credit for 17 days of jail time already served. He must pay at least $175 per month in court costs including a $3,000 fine and restitution in the amount of $350 to his victim. He is ordered to complete the MADD Victim Impact Panel. His driver’s license is revoked for eight years.

Ashley Thornton, 40, charged with one count of financial exploitation, was sentenced to two years ETHRA supervised probation. Thornton must pay at least $175 per month in court costs including a $1,000 fine and $1,910 in restitution to her victim. She will be placed on the adult abuse registry. Thornton is barred from any contact with the victim. She is eligible for unsupervised probation once found fully compliant after one year.