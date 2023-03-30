Geneva Lynch, 101 Published 2:50 pm Thursday, March 30, 2023

Geneva Lynch, age 101, of Tazewell, TN was born May 13, 1921 and passed away March 30, 2023 at Claiborne County Health and Rehab.

She loved to quilt, do woodwork crafts, and make apple butter.

She was preceded in by her husband of 54 years, Caleb Lynch; father and mother, William Leander and Hattie McDaniel Brooks; sisters, Edith Ingle and Ida Neal; brothers Milt and Roy Brooks.

She is survived by several nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff and physicians at the nursing home and especially to her dear friend Marie Collingsworth.

The family will receive friends Saturday April 1, 2023 from 5 until 7 PM at on Coffey Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Sunday April 2, 2023 at 2 PM at Coffey Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.