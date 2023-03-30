Mrs. Candida Dora Combs Smith, 68 Published 2:43 pm Thursday, March 30, 2023

Mrs. Candida Dora Combs Smith, age 68, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 24, 2023, at home after a courageous battle with a traumatic brain injury and colorectal cancer. She was born on August 12, 1954, in Monroe, Michigan. She grew up in Chicago, Illinois and moved with her family to Speedwell, Tennessee in 1969, and she remained there until God called her to come home. On September 5, 1970, she married the love of her life and husband, James “Otto” Smith. They were married 52 years. She was a housewife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She accepted Christ as her lord and Savior at the age of 16 at Underwood Missionary Baptist Church. She was a true and faithful servant of god, serving in many positions within the church including, Sunday School Teacher, Bible School Teacher, Bible School Director, Youth Director, Song Leader, Christmas Play Director, Prayer Warrior, and Deacons Wife. At the time of her death, she was a member of Providence Missionary Baptist Church in Cumberland Gap, Tennessee. She enjoyed life and lived it to the fullest. Her hobbies included making homemade baskets, gardening, canning, helping others, studying her bible, traveling, and spending time with her family. She will be dearly missed by all that she loved and who loved her. She is preceded in death by her parents, Louie and Lethia McMullins Combs of Speedwell, Tennessee; brothers, James Combs of Chicago, Illinois, Elick Combs of Chicago, Illinois, Lawrence Combs of Cumberland Gap, Tennessee, Kermit Combs of Cumberland Gap, Tennessee, and Louie Combs of Speedwell, Tennessee; sister, Shelia Combs Wilson of Cumberland Gap, Tennessee; brother-in-law, Daniel Smith of Cumberland Gap, Tennessee; and sister-in-law, Pauline Smith Douglas Nicely of New Tazewell, Tennessee. Left to mourn her absence are her husband, James “Otto” Smith of Speedwell, Tennessee; daughter and son-in-law, Bonita Marie and Ronald Lawson of Tazewell, Tennessee; grandsons, Joshua Miracle of Tazewell, Tennessee, and Jonah and Sasha Bussell of Speedwell, Tennessee; great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Grace Miracle of Tazewell, Tennessee and Nolan Ace Miracle of Tazewell, Tennessee; brother, Jerry Combs; sisters, Pat Bussell of Speedwell, Tennessee, Carmella Schenkenfelder of Harrogate, Tennessee, Cindy Combs of Jefferson City, Tennessee, and Vicky Cochran of New Tazewell, Tennessee; brother-in-law, Darrell and Linda Smith of Speedwell, Tennessee; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Chumley of Knoxville, Tennessee, Barbara Long of Cumberland Gap, Tennessee, and Betsy Douglas Smith of Cumberland Gap, Tennessee; special cousin, Jimmy Ayers; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Funeral services will be at 7:00 PM on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at the Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel with Rev. David D. Fuson, Jr. and Joshua Miracle presiding. Music will be provided by Franklin “Frankie” Chumley. Honorary pallbearers will be Joshua Miracle, Jonah Bussell, Nolan Miracle, Bobby Smith and Jim Long. Cremation will follow the services. Interment will be in the family cemetery in Speedwell, Tennessee. A special thanks to her caregivers who have aided the family in caring for her during her illness the last 33 months, Christina Miracle, Lori Smith, Kathy Chumley, and Beth Ann Douglas Williams. Their love and dedication to outstanding care was unsurpassed and faithful until she was called home to glory. A special thanks to Smokey Mountain Hospice Care, especially Ashley Killion, for their outstanding service during her hospice care. She will be sadly missed by all. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 4:00 PM until the funeral hour at the Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel in Harrogate, which is honored to serve the Smith Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.asvalleychapel.com.