Roy Bull, 97 Published 1:24 pm Friday, March 31, 2023

Roy Bull, age 97, went home to be with the Lord on March 31, 2023.

He was preceded in death by mother and father G.W. (Joe) and Birdie Bull. Brothers and sisters: Virch Bull (Geneva), Lillian Bull (Edna), Glenn Bull (Irene), Everett Bull, Ada Dykes (Fred), Myrtle Pressnell (Loy), Jewel Bull and Cleo Bull. Grandchild: Jason McMahan.

He is survived by brothers and sisters: Fred Bull (Clara), J.C. Bull, Joe Bull, and Mary Greer (J.C.). Children: Glenda Hill (Jerry), Brenda Ensley, Chris Bull, and Daniel Bull. Grandchildren: Eric Hill (Amanda), Melissa Fulkerson, Andrew Gaul, Anna Gaul, Anthony Bull, Logan Bull, Lacey Bull, and Lakota Bull. Great-Grandchildren: Ethan, Ryan, and Andrew Fulkerson; Riley and Kage Gaul; Arielle, Ashlynne and Charles Bull; David and Kayla McMahan; Annie, Zoe, Sidda, and Lola Cahoe; Ophelia Bull and Olivia Knight. Also a whole herd of special nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Monday April 3, 2023 from 5 until 7 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel. A graveside service will be held Tuesday April 4, 2023 at 12 PM in the Seals Cemetery with military honors.

Minister: Rev Scott Morris

Pallbearers: Gene Greer, Roy Greer, Kacey Dykes, Logan Bull, Anthony Bull, Andrew Gaul, Kasey Bull, and Calvin Rose

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.