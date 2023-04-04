Prep roundup: Cumberland Gap edges Claiborne, 3-2 Published 3:03 pm Tuesday, April 4, 2023

CLAIBORNE COUNTY SPORTS ZONE

Cumberland Gap soccer survived a match with Claiborne, 3-2 in the rain. Cumberland Gap and Claiborne met on the soccer pitch and had a memorable match. Owen Stallworth was the difference maker once again as he found the net three times. Claiborne played as a team, according to Coach Reynolds, and managed two goals. Luke Williamson had two assists; Isaiah Daniels had one as did Cooper Beeler for the Panthers. Claiborne ‘s Gage Threkhold and Tyler Deane recorded goals.

Gap softball splits 2

Cumberland Gap softball defeated Gatlinburg-Pittman, 8-2. Kerry Dixon and Hayden Beeler both hit homeruns and Brinkley Hollin bounced one over the fence for a ground rule double. Beeler and Dixon also had doubles and triples, both going three-for-three at the plate, and both had three RBI. Maddie Stevens also had a single RBI. Kerry Dixon was in the circle and had six strikeouts.

The Lady Panthers also dropped an 11-5 decision last week to Union County despite a fast start with home runs by Hollin and Dixon.

Dixon started in the circle, throwing three and two-thirds innings. She allowed five hits and struck out seven. Hollin finished the game in relief.

On Wednesday, Cumberland Gap shut out Middlesboro 10-0.

Hollin and Lacey Gulley led the Lady Panthers at the plate with three hits each, Maddie Stevens along with Hayden Beeler and Jennabeth Wilburn all had two hits. The 15 hits propelled Cumberland Gap to the win with Dixon in the circle with 14 strikeouts and a three-hit complete game shutout. Dixon has 85 strikeouts on the season.

Panthers outlast Knox

Cumberland Gap baseball battled Knox Central and outhit them 11-8. Riley Justice had an RBI in the first inning but Knox Central took the lead for good after a three-run fourth inning. They went on to win the game 10-6.

Devin Byrd, Hudson Harris, and Gibbs Cochran all had multiple hits for the Panthers. Tate Murphy took the loss allowing five hits and seven runs over three and two-thirds inning. Murphy struck out four.

Claiborne edges Greenville

The Claiborne Lady Bulldogs traveled to Greeneville looking to spring the upset and they did just that by taking down the Lady Green Devils, 5-3. Claiborne fell behind early and had to battle back in the top of the sixth inning. A Greeneville error allowed Claiborne to score two and take the lead and go on to win the game. Greeneville tallied more hits than Claiborne, 10-7. CHS in the circle struck out seven, had one walk, gave up three runs but overcome 10 hits to get the win.

Gap soccer wins

Cumberland Gap soccer won at Rockwood 6 to 4. It was their second district win in a row. Goals were scored by Owen Stallworth (4), Luke Williamson (1) and Gavin Bridges (1). Williamson had two assists, Bridges had one, Hayden Gilbert had one and Vonn Orr recorded one assist. Keeper Samuel Seals had an outstanding 17 saves.