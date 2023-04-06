Ricky Lewis Cupp, 66 Published 11:51 am Thursday, April 6, 2023

Ricky Lewis Cupp, age 66, of New Tazewell, Tennessee was born October 7, 1956 and passed away on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

Ricky’s favorite hobby was horses, he loved to ride and take care of them. During his life he raised many horses and spent as much time with them as he could. Ricky made many friends who were also passionate about horses and he will be greatly missed by all of them.

Ricky is preceded in death by mother Pauline Williams. Sister Carol Musser. Father Clay Cupp.

Ricky is survived by his sister Frances Shepard. Brother Eddie (Phyllis) Cupp. Niece Melissa (Chris) Overholt. Special friends Sharon Conway, Kelsey King, Bobby Bell, Doug Noah, and Charlie Shaw. As well as a host of other family and friends.

The family received friends Friday April 7, 2023 from 5 until 7 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. The funeral service followed at 7 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel. A graveside service was Saturday April 8, 2023 at 11 AM in Irish Memorial Gardens.

Officiating: Rev. Eddie Cochran and Rev. Jimmy Seals

Pallbearers: Eddie Cupp, Randy Williams, Charlie Shaw

Honorary Pallbearer: Doug Noah

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements