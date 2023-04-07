Crater of Hope says ‘walk away from drugs’ Published 11:26 am Friday, April 7, 2023

BY JORDAN BROOKS

jordan.brooks@middlesboronews.com

On May 20, the Crater of Hope will hold its annual Walk Away from Drugs event, a celebration for those in recovery, and for some, an opportunity to make their own commitment to get off drugs.

“This is the Crater of Hope’s seventh annual event,” said Jeannie Allen, founder and executive director of Crater of Hope. “We invited the community to join us at the Middlesboro City Parking Lot to celebrate those in recovery, assist those looking for recovery and have a moment of silence for those who have lost their lives to addiction.”

According to Allen, The Crater of Hope will have resource tables, from rehabs and other coalitions, available to assist. The Crater of Hope will conduct free HIV and Hepatitis C testing. Guest speakers will share their recovery stories, and there will be a live DJ and craft tables for entertainment.

“The event is open to everyone because we all know someone who is struggling with some type of addiction,” said Allen. “We want to equip everyone with information to be able to assist those who may come to them seeking help.”

The Crater of Hope seeks to bring hope to the Appalachian area and help them become aware of the resources available while also celebrating those who continue to maintain their sobriety, Allen said. At the end of the event, everyone will walk around the block, as a commitment to “Walk Away from Drugs” and then serve a free meal and t-shirt to those who attend.