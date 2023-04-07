Hollis Wayne England, 88 Published 1:55 pm Friday, April 7, 2023

Hollis Wayne England, age 88, of Rutledge, TN (formerly of New Tazewell, TN) was born in New Tazewell, TN on September 23, 1934 and passed away on Monday, April 3, 2023.

He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He was the branch president of the Cumberland Gap branch, was a High Priest and had several other callings within the church. He also, when he was able did a lot of Temple work. Hollis also enjoyed being an honorary volunteer for Mercy Chef. He was part owner of England Inc, which is a furniture manufacturer, making upholstered living room furniture. The company was sold to La-Z-Boy Furniture. He liked traveling in the furniture industry, selling to retail dealers all over the United States and Canada. He enjoyed traveling to foreign countries and spending a few months in Mexico in the wintertime.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother Charles Sylvester and Birtie Inis Mayes England. Wife Mary Alice Clark England. Siblings Arnold Dwight England, Doris June Brooks, Eugene England and Charles Kenneth England.

He is survived by his children Deborah Denise England, Larry Wayne (Deborah) England, Michael Eugene (Christina) England, Fred Thomas (Tammy Sue) England, Mark Anthony England, Matthew Spencer England, and Christy Inez (Dale) Ayers. Step-daughter Eve (Greg) Secrist. Several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, as well as a host of other relatives and friends, including former salespeople that sold furniture for us at England Inc.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to a special friend and caregiver Deborah Cornett.

The family received friends Thursday April 6, 2023 from 4 until 7 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. The funeral service was Friday April 7, 2023 at 11 AM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel. A graveside service followed in Fairview Cemetery.

Officiating: Bishop Derek King

Obituary: Mark England

Pallbearers: Fred England, Larry England, Michael England, Mark England, Matthew England, Douglas Ledbetter, Adam England, Spencer England, Russell England, Chance Beason, Justin Davis, and Colton Ayers

Honorary Pallbearers: Jim Loope, Danny Kann, Griggs Dixon, Earl Ridings, Mark England Jr., Greg Secrist

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements