Cumberland Gap baseball roundup Published 4:27 pm Tuesday, April 11, 2023

CLAIBORNE COUNTY SPORTS ZONE

Cumberland Gap dropped three games last week, including one to West Greene and two to Union County, which swept two games Monday and Tuesday by a combined scored of 35-5.

On Monday, Union had 13 hits in a 20-0 win over The Panthers. Brady Stinett earned the win. Gibbs Cochran took the loss for Cumberland Gap. Asher Hatfield, Cochran, Hudson Harris and Tate Murphy each got a hite for the Panthers.

The next day, Union got 14 more hits in a 15-5 win.

Cumberland Gap finished with 11 hits, including Devin Byrd’s home run in the fourth inning. Harris, Cochran and Byrd had two hits each for the Panthers. Cumberland Gap pitcher Andy Osborne took the loss, giving up 12 runs on 13 hits, striking in three and two-thirds innings.

On Thursday, Cumberland Gap dropped a 14-2 decision to visiting West Greene.

West Greene led 14-0 after four innings before the game was called in the fifth.