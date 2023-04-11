Running backs shine in Vols’ second scrimmage Published 4:31 pm Tuesday, April 11, 2023

University of Tennessee

Tennessee running backs Dylan Sampson, Cameron Seldon and DeSean Bishop paced the Vols’ offense in the second scrimmage to wrap up the third week of spring practice on Thursday in Neyland Stadium.

Tennessee went through its normal pregame warmups before scrimmaging for close to one hour and 30 minutes.

With starter Jabari Small sidelined all spring from an offseason surgery, Sampson and Bishop notched big touchdown runs on Thursday morning. Sampson is entering his second season after rushing for 397 yards and six touchdowns on 58 carries last season. The local running back Bishop joined the program this semester after a prep career at Karns.

“I thought the running backs as an entire group were extremely positive today,” head coach Josh Heupel said. “Dylan Sampson made some people miss and did a great job pressing double-teams. Cameron Seldon did a really nice job running the football. Great job taking good care of it, DeSean Bishop. There were a lot of really good things from those running backs.”

The Vols will practice three times this week — Tuesday, Thursday and Friday—prior to Saturday’s Orange & White Game. They will treat Friday’s practice like a normal game week “Fast Friday.”

“Next week is a huge week for our development as a program, in every phase, at every position with every guy on our roster,” Heupel said.