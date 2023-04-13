Grants open for all things arts Published 2:12 pm Thursday, April 13, 2023

The Rose Center & Council for the Arts is seeking fy2024 Arts Build Communities (ABC) grant proposals for art projects from any qualifying nonprofit 501c3, educational institutions, or civic entities located in Claiborne, Cocke, Grainger, Hamblen and Jefferson Counties. A free workshop will be held May 2 from 3:30 to 5 pm at Rose Center. To register, send an email to: office@rosecenter.org. The ABC grant application deadline is July 3, 2023.

The Arts Build Communities (ABC) grant program is designed to provide support for arts projects that broaden access to arts experiences, address community quality of life issues through the arts or enhance the sustainability of asset-based cultural enterprises. Examples include:

 Providing innovative arts experiences that are new or unfamiliar to community residents.

 Offering arts programs that are designed to help affect positive change in community social issues.

 Developing arts programming that strengthens social networks through community engagement.

 Undertaking cultural arts initiatives that enhance a community’s identity and/or economic development.

 Offering training that helps experienced or emerging artists/arts administrators develop entrepreneurial skills or innovative strategies for building sustainability.

The proposed project must take place and grants funds must be used between August 16, 2023 and June 15, 2024. Funds awarded to a single organization in this category range from $500-$5000. Grant funds in this category must be matched dollar-for-dollar. Funding for these grants comes from the Tennessee Arts Commission through the sale of Tennessee Specialty License Plates.

Applications must be submitted online through the Tennessee Arts Commission’s eGrant system by 11:59 PM (CT) on July 3, 2023. To do so, log onto: https://tnartscommission.org/art-grants/apply-for-a-grant/.

Pre-registration is required. In order to facilitate the process, the Tennessee Arts Commission has posted an online workshop for potential applicants. The workshop materials and all instructions may be accessed via their website: https://tnartscommission.org/abc-tutorials/.

This program is open to organizations for arts activities if they meet all applicable requirements described in the guidelines. Individuals and organizations awarded Major Cultural Institution or Partnership Support funding are not eligible to apply for ABC funding. Colleges and universities are eligible only for activities that clearly serve the needs of surrounding communities or the State and are designed to involve a broad audience. Activities that are credit-producing or are oriented primarily to collegiate students and the academic community are not eligible. Full guidelines are available at: tnartscommission.org.

Rose Center is one of 13 Designated Agencies that administer the ABC program statewide on behalf of the Tennessee Arts Commission. Designated agencies are trained to assist ABC applicants with the application process. Prior to submitting an application, qualifying organizations should discuss the program or project proposal with their designated agency or the TAC. Questions may be directed to

Beccy Hamm, director@rosecenter.org or Melissa.moody@tn.gov. This project is being supported, in whole or in part, by federal award number SLFRP5534 awarded to the State of Tennessee by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.