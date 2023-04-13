Karen Partin Bull, 69 Published 1:10 pm Thursday, April 13, 2023

Karen Partin Bull, age 69 of New Tazewell, TN was born October 19, 1953 and departed this life April 4, 2023, at her home with her family by her side after a short battle with cancer.

She truly loved her family with all her heart.

Karen was a member of the Howerton’s Missionary Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her:

Grandparents that adopted her James and Eva Partin. Her father and mother: Roscoe and Juanita Smith, her son: Randall Barnard whom she continually missed. Sisters: Mary Yvonne Smith, Robin Claggett. Brothers: Ronny King, John Claggett III, and Jerry Smith.

Karen is survived by her:

Son: Dan (Misty) Barnard, Daughter, Crystal Epperson. Brothers: Paul “Todd” (Barb) Smith, and Rick Claggett. Sisters: Sharon (Caleb) Vincent and Shari (Brian) Hughett.

Grandchildren that she loved and Cherished: Katelyn Barnard, Ashton Epperson and Ashlee Epperson. The father of her children: Jim (Audrey)

Barnard. And a host of nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Friday, April 7, 2023 from 6PM until 8PM at the Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11AM Saturday, April 8, 2023 in the Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Rick Dalton and the Rev. Lonnie Douglas Dalton officiating. Music will be provided by

Seals Branch Missionary Baptist Church.

Karen will be buried to await the Resurrection in the Irish Memorial Gardens near her son Randall.

A very special thanks to Karen’s caretaker Misty Barnard.

Pallbearers: Ashton Epperson, John Epperson, David Allen Barnard, Jake Rowe, Eddie Don Rowe and Jackson Barnard.

