LMU netters recognized Published 5:06 pm Thursday, April 13, 2023

NEWS RELEASE

Cole Campisano and Matthew Gentry were named the Independent Volleyball Association Co-Offensive Players of the Year, while Kohl Kutsch was tabbed IVA Co-Defensive Player of the Year, the organization announced Thursday.

In addition to Campisano, Gentry and Kutsch, Shay Spadaro, who Wednesday was announced as the IVA Freshman of the Year, were voted to the All-IVA First Team. Tate Colebaugh and Justin Sharfenaker landed on the Second Team.

Campisano, a 6-foot-3 outside hitter out of Louisville, Ky., paced the Railsplitters with 3.53 points per set on 2.97 kills, 0.37 aces and 0.32 kills per set while hitting .317 on the regular season. The senior won the IVA Offensive Player of the Week honor twice in 2023.

Gentry, a 6-foot-7 middle hitter from Hudson, Ohio, leads the team in service aces (34) and averages 3.12 points per set (2.09 kills/set). His .481 attack percentage ranks third nationally going into the weekend.

Kutsch, a 6-foot-4 setter out of Torrance, Calif., shares the Defensive Player of the Year nod with Queens senior libero Guillermo Jordan. The junior facilitator averaged the seventh-most blocks per set (.677) and fourth-most digs per set (1.87) among IVA players. Kutsch has been named the IVA Defensive Player of the Week once in addition to his Off the Block National Setter of the Week honor in March.

Colebaugh, a 5-foot-8 libero from Owens Cross Roads, Ala., averaged 1.59 digs per set while sporting a .966 reception percentage in his rookie year in Harrogate.

Sharfenaker, a 6-foot-6 right side hitter out of Columbus, Ohio, was second on the team in points per set (3.35) and aces per set (0.38), swinging .260 on 2.68 kills per frame.

The Railsplitters are the No. 1 seed in the IVA Tournament this weekend in Charlotte, N.C., and will play on Friday at 7:30 p.m. against either Tusculum or Maryville.