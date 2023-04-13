Martha “Prill” Jones Mayes, 83 Published 1:04 pm Thursday, April 13, 2023

Martha “Prill” Jones Mayes, 83, beloved wife of Roy Lee Mayes, cherished mother and grandmother, passed away on April 10, 2023 due to complications of lymphoma. She was surrounded by love and prayers.

A native of Harrogate, Tennessee, she was known to family and friends by her nickname “Prill.” She was born May 20, 1939, the youngest daughter of William Howard Jones and Bernetta Good Jones. She attended Ellen Myers Elementary School and was a 1957 graduate of Powell Valley High School in Claiborne County. While attending Powell Valley High School, she met the love of her life, Roy Mayes, her husband of 61 years.

She was a proud graduate and alumna of Lincoln Memorial University (LMU), obtaining a Bachelor of Arts Degree in biology in 1961. She obtained a Master’s Degree from the University of South Carolina and a specialty degree in Education Guidance. She built a career as a social worker and educator, first in Tennessee, and later in Aiken County, South Carolina. She later worked in Charleston, South Carolina, as project manager for the Homeless and Transition Project. Following retirement in 2005, she returned to her home of Claiborne County, Tennessee.

Her greatest joy in life was centered around her family. She is survived by her husband, her three children: Richard (Lynda) Mayes of North Augusta and Knoxville; Suzanne Mayes of Columbia; and Danny (Shannon) Mayes of Aiken; her grandchildren: Morgan Mayes, Carly Wolf, Ryan Mayes, and Luke Mayes. She is also survived by her brother, Bill (Agnes) Jones of Harrogate, Tennessee. She is further survived by a host of nieces and nephews whom she adored, and many great-nieces & great-nephews. She is also survived by a dear friend since elementary school, Mary Edythe Bolton Speegle.

She is pre-deceased by her father, her mother, and her beloved sisters: Ruth (Walter) Dunn; Anna Mae (Whitt) Welch; Bobbie (James) Comparoni; and Opal (C.J.) Simmons.

She positively affected and changed many lives as a public servant and community volunteer. She was a longtime member of Curtis Baptist Church in Augusta, Georgia and also attended Harrogate First Baptist Church for much of her life. She volunteered as a Girl Scouts troop leader, a church ministry advocate, and an adult literacy educator for refugees following the Vietnam War. She valued giving her time and special care to anyone in need.

Prill loved life to the highest degree and made her spiritual faith a priority. She exemplified the values of hope and kindness. Spending time with her much loved grandchildren brought her immeasurable joy. She also found joy in the smallest details of life: flowering azaleas, a walk on the beach, or watching a sunset over the Cumberland Gap mountains. She will be forever loved and missed by all who have known her.

A visitation for family, friends, and the community will be held on Friday, April 14th, at Coffey Funeral Home Chapel in Harrogate from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. The Celebration of Life services will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, April 15th, at Coffey Funeral Home Chapel in Harrogate. Graveside services will follow at Harrogate Cemetery.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.