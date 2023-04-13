Mary Joan Daniel England Published 1:02 pm Thursday, April 13, 2023

Mary Joan Daniel England passed away on April 11, 2023. After a short battle with bladder cancer, she succumbed to her illness and all its complications. She was born on February 5, 1957, in Middlesboro, Kentucky. “Joan,” as she was affectionately known to everyone who knew her, was a kind soul and never met a stranger. She worked as an accountant for over 20 years for Joyce P. Sparks, EA. Joan enjoyed her work and helping clients. She loved spending time with her family and visiting the family farm in Tennessee. During her retirement, Joan loved to craft and sew different items for her family and friends. If you were ever fortunate enough to receive one of her hand-made items, know it was made with love and from the heart. Joan is preceded in death by her father, Louis Daniel; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Otto and Joyce England. She is survived by her mother, Delorse Daniel of Harrogate, Tn; husband, Thomas England of Powder Springs, Ga; daughter, Amy McGhee of Powder Springs, Ga; son, Eric England (Holly) of Douglasville, GA; granddaughters: Mollie McGhee (Elijah) of Augusta, Ga; Olivia and Maggie England of Douglasville, Ga; brother, Mark Daniel (Virginia) of Harrogate, Tn.; sister, Elizabeth Lambert of Elizabethtown, Ky.; her favorite nap buddy, Daisy Mae; along with an array of nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at Clark Funeral Home on Friday, April 14, 2023, from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm. A graveside service will be held at Sweetwater Memorial Park on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 11:00 am, with Pastor Jeff Priest officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be Chase Slate, Riley Rucker, Mike Morrison, Frank Lamas, and Elijah Howland. Clark Funeral Home is honored to care for the England Family during this difficult time Mary Joan Daniel England 1957-