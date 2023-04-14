Sylvia Stone Duncan Published 4:34 pm Friday, April 14, 2023

Sylvia Stone Duncan was born on 2/21/1938 and passed away on 4/12/2023.

From birth she was a faithful member of New Tazewell United Methodist Church. She served on many committees and was very involved with the New Tazewell United Methodist Women for many years.

She worked alongside her husband at Duncan Lumber for many years. She was a Golden Girl which was 8 ladies that shared time together often. She served on the board of directors of Red Bird Mission. She was a member of A local Book Club and Bridge Club. She enjoyed spending time on Norris Lake and after retirement she spent winters in Naples, FL.

She was a loving wife for 64 years to Buddy and she was a wonderful Mother to Andy & Kim.

Survived by: Son – Samuel (Andy) Duncan, wife Angie of New Tazewell Daughter – Kimberly Duncan Spreng, husband Rick of Naples, FL

Preceded in death by: Husband, Edward (Buddy) Duncan 11/17/22, Parents: Lee Dan Stone Jr and Sadie Jean Stone. Brother: Lee Dan Stone III and Father & Mother-in-Law: Tom & Mary Duncan.

Granddaughters: Brooke Poore (Justin), Kelli Thompson (Lee) both of New Tazewell,and Jen Wash (Rob) and Julie Donatini (Dan) both of Ashland, Ohio

Sister: Ann Shipley, Sister-in-Law: Betty Runions Stone

Great Grandchildren: Will Poore, Cole Poore, Grant Poore, Tanner Thompson, Duncan Thompson, Luke Wash, Reid Wash, Mya Donatini, Sara Donatini and Chloe Donatini

In Lieu of flowers, Memorial gifts made to New Tazewell United Methodist Church, PO Box 36, New Tazewell 37825 and Irish Cemetery, 5091 Lone Mountain Rd., New Tazewell, TN 37825

Services: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 10:00am at New Tazewell United Methodist Church, Visitation 10:00am- 11:00am, Service at 11:00am and burial following at Irish Cemetery. Refreshments at First Ave. Hall following graveside.

Coffey Funeral Home in Charge of Services.