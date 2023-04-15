A brother in need: friends raising funds for medical expenses Published 10:09 pm Saturday, April 15, 2023

When his eyesight started to go, Samuel Solano had no clue two of his regulars would pick up the reigns and get moving to raise funds for his surgery. Solano, who owns the popular Tazewell eatery 3 Hermanas Mexican Restaurant, has no health insurance. Added to that tremendous weight is the fact that the expensive surgery will have to wait until underlying health issues are addressed – adding to the expense of regaining his eyesight.

T/NT Primary School employees Corbin Lester and Neyland Bolden say they became fast friends with Salano via frequenting his eatery. When they found out about his failing eyesight, the two friends jumped in with both feet to set up a way for other locals to help out.

They created a Go Fund Me account to pay a chunk of the medical expenses. The two also brainstormed alternative ways for the community to help.

“Over the years, we have come to know Samuel, his wife and his three little girls very well,” said Lester. “They are truly special people who have become very well known throughout our community. Samuel… has worked very hard to open and grow his business and is experiencing some major health issues that are going to result in multiple surgeries. He has lost his vision completely in one eye and has partially lost his vision in the other. He also has other health issues that are being addressed at this time that will require treatment and follow up.”

Lester says it will cost $6,500 to repair the vision in just one eye. Solano will need surgery in both eyes.

“We are not out of the woods yet with Samuel,” said Lester. “We have had some speed bumps in the road to getting his vision back and we are working to get Samuel healthy again.

“Please continue to pray for God to intervene in this situation. I appreciate every kind word and all of the help from this great community. I always think it could be me or my family one day in a similar situation. Samuel and his family appreciate everything you all are doing for them from the bottom of their heart.”

During his absence, Solano’s family is tirelessly working to keep the restaurant going.

Lester says any donations of money or offers to lend a helping hand will be greatly appreciated. To donate, log onto: https://gofund.me/1cc175dO. Or, bring your donations directly to the 3 Hermanas Restaurant during normal business hours. The restaurant is located on Hwy. 25E in Tazewell across from the local Vyve Broadband store and beside Robbie’s Package Store.

You may also message Lester or Bolden on Facebook.