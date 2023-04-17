Bulldogs sweep 2 from Gatilinburg-Pittman Published 5:41 pm Monday, April 17, 2023

CLAIBORNE COUNTY SPORTS ZONE

Claiborne High School swept a doubleheader from Gatliburg-Pittman 13-2 and 7-2 on April 13.

In Game 1, Claiborne took advantage of eight hits and nine Pittman errors to get the win. Derek Mase and Tyler Holt combined on the mound allowing two hits and two unearned runs. Mase also had five strikeouts. Tyler Myatt and Dylan Foster led the Bulldogs at the plate, each with two doubles. Foster had four RBI. Mase and Evan Thomas both recorded two RBI.

In Game 2, Claiborne again outhit Pittman 8-2. Myatt had another double. Brady Hamlin, Mase, Myatt and Foster all drove in runs. Myatt pitched three innings and had three strikeouts.

Middlesboro sweeps Gap

On April 14, Cumberland Gap dropped a 10-0 decision at Middlesboro. Cumberland Gap got two hits off Case Bayless. Bayless also struck out five and helped his own cause with a homer during the second inning.

At the plate, Cumberland Gap couldn’t string together any momentum despite Riley Justice having two hits on the evening. In the field, Cumberland Gap committed four errors. Panther, Andy Osborne was on the mound for three and two-thirds innings, striking out four and giving up 11 hits.

On April 13, Middlesboro rode a 7-2 first inning to a 19-3 win over the Panthers 19-3. The Jackets added six runs in the sixth inning.

Brady Carroll took the win for Middlesboro. Panther hurler Tate Murphy gave up only four hits, but his team totaled seven errors. Cumberland Gap had seven hits and Middlesboro had only one error. Gibbs Cochran and Hudson Harris had two hits each for Claiborne.