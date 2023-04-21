Claiborne band members moving on Published 11:43 am Friday, April 21, 2023

CLAIBORNE COUNTY SPORTS ZONE

The Claiborne High School, Blue Battalion Band, under the direction of Caleb Howard, announced that three of its graduating members will soon be performing at the collegiate level. Jace Taylor, the son of Angelina Johnson and Jason Taylor, will attend Tennessee Tech. Skylar Zug, the daughter of Kimberly Slayton, will be attending the University of Tennessee. Robert Trew, the son of Robert Trew and Rebecca Johnson, will be attending East Tennessee State University. Band Director, Caleb Howard, spoke about these three in an interview below along with the musicians themselves. The signing was held in the library with school officials, friends and current band members.