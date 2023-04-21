Glenia Dean Sweat Dunn Published 10:36 am Friday, April 21, 2023

Glenia Dean Sweat Dunn of Middlesboro Kentucky.

8-9-40

She traveled all over the United States. She especially loved visiting national parks and nature reserves.

Glenia volunteered for local food pantries, church organizations, Cumberland River Comprehensive Care, and with the Salvation Army.

Grew up in Lafollette Tennessee and started training as a nurse at the age of fourteen and was a nurse by the age of 19. She worked at the Middlesboro Clinic, Claiborne County Hospital, and in private practice. She retired from being a nurse but continued to do home visits for sick folks for many years into retirement.

She was a published poet and wrote beautifully about people she meet, the mountains she loved, and the God she knew.

Holidays she was famous for making homemade jams, jellies, and preserves. She crocheted most of her life and made everything from house slippers to scarfs and even full size blankets. She loved making homemade crafts and treats. She had a willing and adventurous spirit and tried new things often.

She especially loved nature and looked forward each year to planting flowers and a garden in the Spring. She was an animal rescuer most of her life saving many stray cats and dogs. She often joked, looking back, of the cats she brought back to health when most people would have given up. She didn’t give up. She loved the thousands of birds that visited her back yard each year.

She always stopped to notice a pretty sunrise, sunset, or cloud formation. Everyday miracles delighted her. She saw life as a gift and showed kindness to everyone who crossed her path.

Her faith and family were the most important parts of her life. She talked her faith, she walked her faith, and everyone who knew her saw God’s grace. She was a beautiful daughter, devoted sister, wonderful mother, and cherished wife.

Preceded in death by her mother and father Cuen and Ethel, her brother Jay (J.W.), and sister Claudia.

The family will have a visitation at Coffey Funeral Home in Harrogate on Saturday April 29, 2023 from 4 until 6 PM. Celebration of life to follow in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel in Harrogate. Family will have a private burial at a later date.

Survived by:

Husband Troy Jack Dunn;

Children Clark Dunn, Bryan Dunn, Juli Dunn, Susan E. Dunn, and Christa Dunn;

Sister Christine Morton;

Brother Rex Sweat;

Sister in Law Francis Welch;

Many extended cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

There will be a visitation Saturday April 29th from 4-6 PM at Coffey Funeral Home in Harrogate. The funeral service will follow at 6 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel in Harrogate. A private burial will be held at a later date.

Officiating: Pastor Steven Temples

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements