Mary Florence England Massengill, 83 Published 3:53 pm Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Mary Florence England Massengill, age 83, went home to be with the Lord on April 25, 2023. She peacefully passed away at home with her family by her side. She was born on April 1, 1940. She was a woman of faith and belonged to Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church in Tazewell, Tennessee.

She was preceded in death by her:

Parents: T.C. and Bertha (Cochran) England

Brothers: Joe Ralph England, Curtis Eugene England, and Douglas Arthur England

Sister: Betty Jo (England) Dobbs

She is survived by her:

Loving Husband Henry W. Massengill of 62 years

Son: Terry O. (Monica) Massengill

Daughter: Sharon D. (Bodie) Johnson

Brother: James D. (Barbara) England

Grandchildren and Greatgrandchildren that she loved and cherished dearly: Jeremy W. (Bri) Massengill, Paige E. (Cory) Russell, Kayla M. (Christian) Bacon, Logan C. (Tracy) Johnson, Seth A. Massengill, Coleson Shell, Bentley A. Farmer, McKenna L. Earl, Kaydence D. Ogle, Tucker L. Russell, Leland J. Earl, Cam C. Johnson, Reed J. Johnson, Colt L. Russell, and Jace W. Massengill

With a host of nieces and nephews and other family and friends.

The family will receive friends Thursday, April 27, 2023 from 5PM until 7PM in the Claiborne – Overholt Funeral Home Chapel with Funeral Services to follow at 7PM in the Chapel with the Rev. Ronald Johnson officiating. The obituary will be read by Corey Russell. Music will be provided by the late Randall Massengill.

Graveside Services will be conducted Friday, April 28, 2023 in the River View Cemetery at 11AM.

Pallbearers: Seth A. Massengill, Jeremy W. Massengill, Porter Massengill, Logan C. Johnson, Corey Russell, and Christian Bacon.

Honorary Pallbearers: James D. England, Oscar Massengill, Olan Massengill, Charles Massengill, and Nathan Massengill.

The Family would like to thank Suncrest Hospice for their exceptional care of our loved one and our family.

Claiborne – Overholt Funeral Home