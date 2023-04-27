Bulldogs baseball wins five straight Published 4:05 pm Thursday, April 27, 2023

CLAIBORNE COUNTY SPORTS ZONE

The Claiborne Bulldogs have won five straight games over Maryville Christian, South Greene, Hampton, Cherokee and Cocke County.

The Bulldogs beat Maryville Christian 11-1 to start the streak. Pitcher Ty Pryse struck out 10.

The Bulldogs then blanked South Greene 19-0. Derek Mase and Tyler Myatt all tripled in the game. Pryse also had a triple to go along with 4 RBI. Joseph Houser hit a home run and Mase struck out five.

On April 22, Claiborne beat Hampton 19-4 behind the pitching of Myatt and Tyler Holt on the mound were able to win 19-4. Combined, the two pitchers had five K’s and gave up four hits. The Sports Center Player of the Game was Tyler Holt.

The Bulldogs beat Cherokee 12-5 with 10 hits, including home runs from Houser and Myatt. Myatt also had five RBI. Myatt and Pryse shared time on the mound and combined struck out five.

The final game in the five-game streak was a 10-4 win over Cocke County. Myatt once again homered and had three RBI. Pryse and Houser combined to strike out sevent batters.