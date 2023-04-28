2 LMU players named to All-SAC baseball team Published 7:33 am Friday, April 28, 2023

NEWS RELEASE

Lincoln Memorial baseball’s Patrick Queener and Carson Boles were voted to the All-South Atlantic Conference teams, the league office announced Thursday.

Queener, a senior pitcher out of Brentwood, Tenn., led the team in ERA (2.58) and WHIP (1.19) among pitchers with at least 40 innings, striking out 69 in his 66.1 innings of work during the regular season. The right hander’s ERA (second), WHIP (third), strikeout-to-walk ratio (4.60, third), and strikeouts (fourth) all rank among the Top 5 in the conference. This is Queener’s second consecutive All-Conference selection after also earning the recognition in 2022 (Third Team).

Boles, a sophomore from Lebanon, Tenn., secured a Third Team spot at the designated hitter position after leading the Railsplitters in batting average (.362), hits (63) and runs scored (44). The right-handed slugger ranked fifth in the league in hits per game (1.47) and sixth in runs per game (1.07) while starting all 43 games in the regular season.

The Railsplitters are scheduled to play No. 3 seed Catawba on Friday at 3 p.m. in Wingate, N.C., in the first round of the SAC Tournament.

2023 SAC Baseball All-Conference

All-SAC First Team

OF – Blake Bean, Lenoir-Rhyne

OF – Wade Cuda, Lenoir-Rhyne

OF – Donovan Ford, Newberry

1B – Tyler McPeak, Lenoir-Rhyne

2B – Cole Laskowski, Lenoir-Rhyne

SS – Braylin Marine, Newberry

3B – Seaver King, Wingate

C – Rhett Jolly, Newberry

DH – Sal Carricato, Lenoir-Rhyne

SP – Mitch Farris, Wingate

SP – Bennett Roemer, Newberry

SP – Austin Fine, Catawba

RP – Robbie Cowie, Catawba

All-SAC Second Team

OF – Wayne Mize, Emory & Henry

OF – Jordan Lathe, Mars Hill

OF – Tyler Ranel, Tusculum

1B – Cole Harness, UVA Wise

2B – Carson Simpson, Wingate

SS – Levi Perrell, Catawba

3B – Christian Ortega, Tusculum

C – Mitchell Balint, Carson-Newman

DH – Kody Hanna, Coker

SP – Patrick Queener, Lincoln Memorial

SP – Andrew Patrick, Lenoir-Rhyne

SP – Tyler Chinpire, Newberry

RP – Corey Avant, Wingate

All-SAC Third Team

OF – Dylan Driver, Catawba

OF – Jermie Greene Jr., Emory & Henry

OF – Sean Barnett, Wingate

1B – Brett Adams, Wingate

2B – Hunter Meador, UVA Wise

SS – Ben Scartz, Tusculum

3B – Jonathan Velez, Newberry

C – Carlos Hernandez, Anderson

DH – Carson Boles, Lincoln Memorial

SP – Austin Mitchell, Wingate

SP – Jackson Reid, Lenoir-Rhyne

RP – Jake Wright, Carson-Newman

All-Defensive Team

RF – Dylan Driver, Catawba

CF – Donovan Ford, Newberry

LF – Kade Faircloth, Newberry

1B – Brett Adams, Wingate

2B – Cole Laskowski, Lenoir-Rhyne

SS – Ben Scartz, Tusculum

3B – Jonathan Velez, Newberry

C – Rhett Jolly, Newberry

P – Mitch Farris, Wingate

Player of the Year

Braylin Marine, Newberry

Pitcher of the Year

Mitch Farris, Wingate

Freshman of the Year

Bennett Roemer, Newberry

Coach of the Year

Russell Triplett, Newberry