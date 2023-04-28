2 LMU players named to All-SAC baseball team
Published 7:33 am Friday, April 28, 2023
NEWS RELEASE
Lincoln Memorial baseball’s Patrick Queener and Carson Boles were voted to the All-South Atlantic Conference teams, the league office announced Thursday.
Queener, a senior pitcher out of Brentwood, Tenn., led the team in ERA (2.58) and WHIP (1.19) among pitchers with at least 40 innings, striking out 69 in his 66.1 innings of work during the regular season. The right hander’s ERA (second), WHIP (third), strikeout-to-walk ratio (4.60, third), and strikeouts (fourth) all rank among the Top 5 in the conference. This is Queener’s second consecutive All-Conference selection after also earning the recognition in 2022 (Third Team).
Boles, a sophomore from Lebanon, Tenn., secured a Third Team spot at the designated hitter position after leading the Railsplitters in batting average (.362), hits (63) and runs scored (44). The right-handed slugger ranked fifth in the league in hits per game (1.47) and sixth in runs per game (1.07) while starting all 43 games in the regular season.
The Railsplitters are scheduled to play No. 3 seed Catawba on Friday at 3 p.m. in Wingate, N.C., in the first round of the SAC Tournament.
2023 SAC Baseball All-Conference
All-SAC First Team
OF – Blake Bean, Lenoir-Rhyne
OF – Wade Cuda, Lenoir-Rhyne
OF – Donovan Ford, Newberry
1B – Tyler McPeak, Lenoir-Rhyne
2B – Cole Laskowski, Lenoir-Rhyne
SS – Braylin Marine, Newberry
3B – Seaver King, Wingate
C – Rhett Jolly, Newberry
DH – Sal Carricato, Lenoir-Rhyne
SP – Mitch Farris, Wingate
SP – Bennett Roemer, Newberry
SP – Austin Fine, Catawba
RP – Robbie Cowie, Catawba
All-SAC Second Team
OF – Wayne Mize, Emory & Henry
OF – Jordan Lathe, Mars Hill
OF – Tyler Ranel, Tusculum
1B – Cole Harness, UVA Wise
2B – Carson Simpson, Wingate
SS – Levi Perrell, Catawba
3B – Christian Ortega, Tusculum
C – Mitchell Balint, Carson-Newman
DH – Kody Hanna, Coker
SP – Patrick Queener, Lincoln Memorial
SP – Andrew Patrick, Lenoir-Rhyne
SP – Tyler Chinpire, Newberry
RP – Corey Avant, Wingate
All-SAC Third Team
OF – Dylan Driver, Catawba
OF – Jermie Greene Jr., Emory & Henry
OF – Sean Barnett, Wingate
1B – Brett Adams, Wingate
2B – Hunter Meador, UVA Wise
SS – Ben Scartz, Tusculum
3B – Jonathan Velez, Newberry
C – Carlos Hernandez, Anderson
DH – Carson Boles, Lincoln Memorial
SP – Austin Mitchell, Wingate
SP – Jackson Reid, Lenoir-Rhyne
RP – Jake Wright, Carson-Newman
All-Defensive Team
RF – Dylan Driver, Catawba
CF – Donovan Ford, Newberry
LF – Kade Faircloth, Newberry
1B – Brett Adams, Wingate
2B – Cole Laskowski, Lenoir-Rhyne
SS – Ben Scartz, Tusculum
3B – Jonathan Velez, Newberry
C – Rhett Jolly, Newberry
P – Mitch Farris, Wingate
Player of the Year
Braylin Marine, Newberry
Pitcher of the Year
Mitch Farris, Wingate
Freshman of the Year
Bennett Roemer, Newberry
Coach of the Year
Russell Triplett, Newberry