Public Records Published 6:56 am Friday, April 28, 2023

The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.

Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office

• Joseph Andrew Mason-aggravated assault, aggravated domestic assault

• Tommy Wayne Gambrel-possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal trespassing

• Brad Scott Shockley-possession of a schedule VI controlled substance

• Justin Scott Ferguson-capias/bench warrant for driving under the influence and driving on a suspended license

• Sherri Ann Lawson-violation of probation for introduction of contraband into a penal facility

• Charles Edward Fulkerson-failure to appear for driving on a revoked license

• Gregory Dale Brock-driving on a suspended license

New Tazewell Police Dept.

• Brian Keith Cunningham-violation of an Order of Protection

• Thomas Dean Cole-possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana

• Cassandra Carroll-possession of a schedule VI controlled substance

• Charles Shane Maxwell-falsifying a drug test

• Alicia A. Hart-speeding 50/30, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Andrew Douglas Seals-speeding 49/30, violation of the registration law

• Ashley Shelley Brooks-speeding 49/30, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Hannah Kaye Crowe-speeding 46/30, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Terri Reshea Wolford-speeding 45/30, violations of the hands free/cell phone and financial responsibility laws

• Wanda Lee Boone-speeding 43/30, driving on a suspended license, violation of the financial responsibility law

• Shelley Smith Weiting-speeding 64/30

• Madison R. Loepp-speeding 71/45

• Sarah D. Lay-speeding 52/30

• Emily L. Stevens-speeding 65/45

• Lynn E. Fischer-speeding 65/45

• Ashley Nicole Osborne-speeding 40/20

• Rebecca Ho-speeding 64/45

• Joseph Bruce Coleman-speeding 63/45

• Richard P. Mitchell Jr.-speeding 63/45

• Jonathan H. Sizemore-speeding 63/45

• Vickie L. Cooper-speeding 62/45

• Micayla Ann Noah-speeding 47/30

• Alvin Joseph Miller-speeding 61/45

• Chelsea M. Johnson-speeding 61/45

• Anthony Reed Moore-speeding 35/20

• Jenna Maria Brooks-speeding 45/30

• Amanda Renee Hobock Hall-speeding 46/35

• Mickey L.Smith-violation of the traffic control device law

• Sharon Sue Ayers-failure to yield traffic right of way

• Timothy Smith-failure to maintain traffic lane, driving on a suspended license

• Cali R. Gorman-violation of the vehicle window tinting law

• Susan L. Demarcos-violation of the vehicle window tinting law

• Ronnie Smith-driving on a revoked license, violation of the registration law

• Aubrey M. Walker-driving on a suspended license, violations of the muffler and financial responsibility laws

• James A. Northern-violations of the vehicle muffler, registration (improper display of tags) and address change laws

• Lee Earnie Brown-public intoxication

Tazewell Police Dept.

• Amanda Fitzgibbon-domestic assault

• Brock Andrew Farley-failure to appear to serve sentence

• Tiffany Slezak-possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of a schedule II and a schedule V controlled substances, driving under the influence, driving on a revoked license, violation of the registration law (switched tags)

• Sabrina Asher-possession of methamphetamine

• Ashlyn Nicole McKinney-speeding 66/45, violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

• Cobain Carl Bright-speeding 66/45, violation of the address change law

• Amanda Leigh Neuman-speeding 60/45, violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

• Jasper Dominic Meyer-speeding 81/45

• Donna Marie Schenck-speeding 74/45

• Kevin Ray Brown-speeding 67/45

• Marquintan DeMonte Fagan-speeding 67/45

• Venessa Rochelle Lynch-speeding 66/45

• Jennifer Lynn Mabe-speeding 66/45

• Donna Lynn Hamilton-speeding 66/45

• April M. Sowders-speeding 65/45

• Kimberly Elaine Chaney-speeding 63/45

• Troy Carson Collins-speeding 63/45

• Kevan Sohn Lee-speeding 61/45

• John Franklin Edds Jr.-speeding 60/45

• Jacob Daniel Lephew-speeding 58/45

• Sherry Ann Smith Edds-violations of the seat belt, registration and financial responsibility laws

• Patricia Ann Jennings-violations of the traffic control device and the hands free/cell phone laws

• Katelyn Nicole Daniels-violation of the traffic control device law

• Walker Joseph Reeves-violation of the hands free/cell phone law

• Pamela Renee Masingo-violation of the hands free/cell phone law

• Jonathan Goins-driving on a revoked license, violation of the light law

• Michael Drake-speeding, driving on a suspended license

• Frank Wilburn-speeding, driving on a suspended license

• Joshua Yeary-driving on a suspended license

Tennessee Hwy. Patrol

• Britney Nichole Smith-simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance