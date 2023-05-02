Barbara Jo Dobbs, 72 Published 3:00 pm Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Barbara Jo Dobbs, age 72, of New Tazewell, TN was born June 4, 1950 and went to her Heavenly home on Friday, April 28, 2023.

Barb enjoyed cooking for her family and friends and making time to sit down and enjoy the meal with them. She would also cook for anyone who showed up for a visit. Making sure they had a full stomach before they left her house was her way of showing she cared. Barb was a seamstress most of her life and made many quilts that she would gift to those she loved. She had two grandsons that she let everyone know were her pride and joy, she enjoyed nothing more than getting to spend time with them. Barb was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend; she will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

She is preceded in death by her parents Otis and Margaret Young, husband of 48 years Dennis Dobbs, brother Buddy Young, sister Delores Roark, and brothers-in-law Russell Roark and Dale Dobbs.

Barb is survived by her son Dennie (Ashlynn) Dobbs. Grandchildren Dillon Dobbs and Levi Dobbs. Sister Wilma (Roger) Moyers. Sisters-in-law Linda (Dewayne) Beamer and Mary Dobbs. As well as a host of nieces, nephews, other family, and friends.

The family will receive friends Monday May 1, 2023 from 6 until 8 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 8 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel. A graveside service will be Tuesday May 2, 2023 at 10 AM in the Cook Cemetery.

Minister: Rev. Mitchell Ferguson

Singer: Gabe Love

Pallbearers: Edward Carman, Jeremy Whitaker, Steve Ferguson, Brian Dobbs, Logan Ferguson, and Adam Nunn