CG netter signs to play tennis at LMU Published 6:20 am Friday, May 5, 2023

Cumberland Gap Lady Panther tennis and soccer player, Natalie Johnson signed to play tennis and continue her education at Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate. Johnson signed in front of family, friends, school officials, teammates and media. She is the daughter of Dana Johnson of Tazewell.

— Claiborne County Sports Zone